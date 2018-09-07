A star-studded evening

The amount of talent that was flooding New Delhi’s India International Centre this past week for the Legends of India Lifetime Achievement Awards 2018 was beyond overwhelming. With stalwarts like T N Krishnan, Ratan Thiyam and Satish Gujral being the awardees, the event was graced by the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The event opened with the formal announcement of names of the awardees by Lalit Mansingh, the Chairman of the Awards Committee. He said, “This award is a humble recognition of the living legends for igniting young minds with the rich heritage of Indian art.” Adding to this, the founder of Legends of India, Dipayan Mazumdar, said, “All of us need to do much more for the sustenance of the traditional art forms. If they are not made a part of our basic education syllabi, they will soon become mere show pieces.”

The first awardee of the evening was Padma Vibhushan Satish Gujral. Renowned for his work on the Partition of India and the associated human agony, Gujral, is also a celebrated architect. His design of the Belgium Embassy in New Delhi is acknowledged by the international forum of architects as one of the finest buildings built in the 20th Century.

The Vice President came down from the stage to award Gujral who is wheelchair-bound because of age-related problems. Gujral donated the received award purse towards the Kerala Relief Fund amongst much applause and the warm vibe he brought to the sober occasion.

“It is a great gesture of encouraging an artiste and his work," said Ratan Thiyam, Chairperson of the prestigious National School of Drama on being awarded. Thiyam has also been awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award as he was one of leading figures of the "theatre of roots" movement in Indian theatre, using ancient Indian theatre traditions and forms in a contemporary context.

A very humble ‘gentle giant’ as Mansingh addressed him; Padma Bhushan T N Krishnan not only accepted the award graciously but also rendered some of the choicest ragas on his violin. Born in 1928, he has been continuously raising the benchmark of Carnatic Music with his gifted fingers, the strings and the bow. From the age of five he started playing 10 varnams and kritis. Yet, at the age of ninety, after enthralling audiences all over the world, this pride of Kerala called himself a student of music at the award ceremony. A rendition of Nalinakanthi on a Tyagaraja-based composition was the highlight of the ceremony and when asked to whom he owes his genius skills, again Krishnan, in his sweetest childlike demeanour said, “I am honoured, privileged and humbled. I always thank god and my gurus for their blessings.”