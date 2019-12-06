A peek into Kutchi cloth-printing

At the centre of the sprawling corporate-and-hospitality space of Aerocity, there is a bustling craft show underway — this is the second edition of the India Craft Week, organised by Craft Village, a Delhi-based residency and workshop facility for designers and artists. This five-day ticketed event has given a lot of space to retail — both of contemporary brands and for artists and artisans to make B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) contact.

At a quieter level downstairs, they have a line-up of traditional artisans and master craftspersons from various parts of the country, who are conducting workshops for those interested, while also being open for commercial opportunities. The list of 20 includes names like Lalita Vakil, famous for her Chamba rumal embroidery, Shilp Guru Machihan Sasa and his black stone pottery, National Awardee Dalavai Kullayappa, who makes leather puppets, and Abdul Gafur Khatri, a 2019 Padma Shri awardee, who is one of the few practitioners of Rogan art, a cloth-printing form from Kutch.

Rogan is a sort of thick, castor-oil based glue which is mixed with vegetable pigments and transferred meticulously onto cloth using a stylus or blocks to make patterns. The way it catches on and seeps into the cloth’s fibres makes it long-lasting and not easy to wash off. Edited excerpts from a conversation with Khatri, on his work and the relevance of such craft symposiums for the future of such niche art forms.

Yours is one of the only families engaged in Rogan work. Are your children actively into this too?

Yes, absolutely. My son is also a master craftsman, and has won awards. My brother’s son too started learning when he was 15. This is an art that cannot be forced onto anyone. You need your own interest to drive you. We are also training girls from other communities so that this can be a livelihood option for them — about ₹300 or ₹400 per day.

Abdul Gafur Khatri | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It was in 2010, that you started doing training sessions for those interested. What was the trigger?

As a community, we realised that generations of Rogan artists never trained girls. So I promised myself that if I ever get the opportunity to train and teach, I will only teach girls. I must’ve trained over 300 girls and women in the last nine years. Every season, an average of about 20 of them work with us. But we don’t share the Rogan-making technique — that’s with the family only.

How are events like the India Craft Week useful to make Rogan relevant in contemporary times?

Platforms like these are useful to reach out to young generations who are in art and fashion design courses. I came to Craft Week last year too. When young people come to such gatherings and make these contacts, they become more aware of the fact that such design traditions exist in our country, and they can think about what they can do in the future to save and revive these traditions.

India Craft Week is on till December 8th 2019, with talk-sessions running in parallel. GMR Aerocity, New Delhi. For more: Indiacraftweek.com