A mosaic of artistic impressions at the three-day group show in Visakhapatnam

September 22, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

With 11 artists showcasing more than 100 works, the group show called Diverse Artistry Unveiled to begin on September 22 at Hawa Mahal has an interesting diversity of visual and creative engagement.

The exhibition features an eclectic mix of artists, each portraying their unique style and vision.

Known for giving the traditional Kalamkari motifs a new look, Srinivasa Rao Kanumuri will be displaying his intricate Kalamkari designs intertwined in animal figures. His artistic expressions extend to still life, portraits and landscapes and he also uses sand to create vivid textures.

P V Hanumanthu has gained recognition for his watercolour paintings and exploration of various art forms. “Watercolour painting is at the core of my creative expression, where I focus on capturing the play of light and shadow in my subjects,” says Hanumanthu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharmila Karri’s work explores the human-environment relationship through figurative art. Her vibrant palette captures transient moods and expressions on the medium of charcoal, acrylic and oil, making her work a reflection of emotions expressed onto canvas. “Whether it’s a farmer, flower seller, birder or gardener, this series is all about people I came across in everyday life, their passions, their trials and tribulations. It’s their stories that I have painted on canvas,” says Sharmla.

The exhibition will feature works of self-taught artist A Bhaskara Rao who has depicted seascapes, cityscapes and landscapes.

Gunavathi Anga, a self-taught artist, finds inspiration in the beauty of Nature. Gunavathi’s work captures the essence of landscapes and seascapes, bringing the colours and textures of the environment to life.

KVL Kaumudi’s artistic journey began in 2020, and she has since worked with graphite, charcoal, colour pencils, poster colours, acrylics and pens. Her art ranges from portraits and animals to Gods and mandalas.

Other artists who will be showcasing their works at the group show include DK Uday Bhaskar, Anvesh, Sasha, NA Narasimham NA and Boby Abhraham.

The exhibition will be on till September 24 at Hawa Mahal, Beach Road, from 10am to 8pm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT