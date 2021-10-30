Art

A major art show will take 65 Indian artists to Italy this November

30 October 2021 17:59 IST
By Amina Ahmed.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
By Bharti Kher.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Russian doll Gandhi’, Debanjan Roy.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Spaces 12’ (graphite on soft stone), Debasish Mukherjee.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
Untitled (gouache on Nepali handmade paper), Ganesh Haloi.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
By Jogen Chowdhury
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Carrying Capacity’ (concrete and wood), L.N. Tallur.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Truly Equivocal’, (acrylic on handmade paper), Manish Pushkale.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Mythologies and Mushrooms’, (gouache on paper, waste making tape), Priyanka D’Souza.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
By Prasanta Sahu.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘The Body - City’, (stoneware clay, pigments, welded iron, gold leaf), Rahul Kumar.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Strange Genders’, 64/1 and Harshit Agrawal
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Strange Genders’, 64/1 and Harshit Agrawal
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘5 Seeds’ (acrylic on canvas), Manish Pushkale.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Krishna-Krishna’, (diptych, mixed media on canvas), Mona Rai.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Manuscript for the Book of Time (to be written)’, (typewritten text stack of paper), Neerja Kothari.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Summer Night’, watercolour, Paresh Maity.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
By Prasanta Sahu.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Untitled’, (paper, acrylic, cement) Puneet Kaushik.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Marking the Frame, the Secret History of Shape Shifters’, Ranbir Kaleka.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘The Body - City’, (stoneware clay, pigments, welded iron, gold leaf), Rahul Kumar.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Continuities of Construction’, fabric installation, Ravindra Gundu Rao & Shruti Mahajan.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Matters of the Heart’, Rekha Rodwittiya.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
By Jogen Chowdhury
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Hanuman Joining the Festivities’, watercolour, Sakti Burman.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
Untitled, Shailesh BR.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Chiriya Udd. Sickles Expanse’, iron installation, Shambhavi.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Fragments’, Shruti Mahajan.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Soaring to Nowhere’, Sudipta Das.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Tracing Modernity in Dust, and Light’, Tanya Goel.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘A Fountain’, (gouache on acid-free wasli), Wardha Shabbir.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
Body of Water II, Arpita Akhanda.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Flag (Warped)’, Ayesha Singh.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
Untitled, Bholanath Rudra.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
Untitled (gouache on Nepali handmade paper), Ganesh Haloi.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Scores from the Dark I’, Bose Krishnamachari.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Somewhere in Northeast India, Part-II’, (woodcut), Chandan Bez Baruah.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘White Pot’, (terracotta and marble), Chandrashekar Koteshwar.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Memory of Neighbourhood’, Dilip Chobisa.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Nox Umbra-Fallen Angels’, (oil on canvas), Divya Singh.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Khoai Landscape’, (pen, ink and pricking with needle on paper), Ghana Shyam Latua.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
Untitled, G.R. Iranna.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Masked Reality’, (AI-based interactive installation), Harshit Agrawal.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Thorny Flower’, (pencil, charcoal, ink and acrylic), Jayashree Chakravarty.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Truly Equivocal’, (acrylic on handmade paper), Manish Pushkale.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Spaces 12’ (graphite on soft stone), Debasish Mukherjee.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Maximum Capacity’, (steel and reclaimed wood), Martand Khosla.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Festival of Lights’, Mona Rai.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
Untitled, (collage and rapidograph on paper), Niyeti Chadha Kannal.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Traces (Home)’, (miniature brick, iron rods, and concrete), Noor Ali Chagani.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘#91’, (ink on archival paper), Parul Gupta.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Udaan’, (Nepali handmade paper, canvas, cotton fabric, bangles, acrylic paint), Piyali Sadhukhan.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
Untitled, (iron, ink on canvas), Maksud Ali Mondal.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
By Raghava K.K.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Portrait of Sankari’, Ravinder Reddy.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘The Words I Don’t Have’, (ink, collage on vintage photographs), Samanta Batra Mehta.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
By Bharti Kher.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
Untitled, (colour woodcut), Sangita Maity.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘My New Look’ #2, (stainless steel razor blades), Tayeba Begum Lipi.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
Untitled, (brass), Teja Gavankar.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
By Anindita Bhattacharya.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
By Khadim Ali.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Wedding Jange II’ by the Singh Twins.
Photo:Courtesy: Engendered
‘Son et Lumiere’, Nilima Sheikh.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘The Plain of Aspiration-1’, Paula Sengupta.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
Untitled, (interfacing pigment colour, silver leaf on archival wasli paper), Waseem Ahmed.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘A Visitor to the Court-16’, (watercolour, gouache and gold on archival black and white digital photograph), Waswo X. Waswo.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
By Amina Ahmed.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Kamdhenu‐1’, (gouache and gold leaf on paper), Yugal Kishore Sharma.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘The Fires of Faith 2’ by Benitha Perciyal.
Photo:Courtesy: Engendered
Untitled, Himmat Shah.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Robes’, moving image lightbox, Sheba Chhachhi.
Photo:Courtesy: Engendered
‘Unresolved Erasures’, (watercolour on arches paper), Gulam Mohammed Sheikh.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Shwanapani’, (painted terracota), Manjunath Kamath.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
Untitled, Laxma Goud.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
Untitled, (charcoal and dry pastel on paper), Chandra Bhattacharjee.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Russian doll Gandhi’, Debanjan Roy.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Mythologies and Mushrooms’, (gouache on paper, waste making tape), Priyanka D’Souza.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered
‘Carrying Capacity’ (concrete and wood), L.N. Tallur.
Photo:Courtesy Engendered

The expansive curation at the Hub India exhibition in Turin will be showcased in four venues across the Italian city

Curated by Myna Mukherjee and Davide Quadrio in collaboration with Turin’s annual contemporary art fair, Artissima, Hub India is backed by many players from the world of culture and art. The curatorial team gathered works from a selection of several galleries and from the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art to put together a careful list that’s a little different from the usual set of names. The collection represents India’s ‘glocal’ resonance. The exhibition is on from November 5 to December 5.

