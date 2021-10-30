A major art show will take 65 Indian artists to Italy this November

30 October 2021 17:59 IST

The expansive curation at the Hub India exhibition in Turin will be showcased in four venues across the Italian city

Curated by Myna Mukherjee and Davide Quadrio in collaboration with Turin’s annual contemporary art fair, Artissima, Hub India is backed by many players from the world of culture and art. The curatorial team gathered works from a selection of several galleries and from the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art to put together a careful list that’s a little different from the usual set of names. The collection represents India’s ‘glocal’ resonance. The exhibition is on from November 5 to December 5.

