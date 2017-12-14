Exhibition of A Hundred Hands

A Hundred Hands is what sisters Sonia and Mala Dhawan bring to Coimbatore. They call it a handmade collective made up of many more than hundred hands of artisans from all over India. “There are artists from rural and urban areas as well as those who are part of NGOs,” says Mala. They speak with heart about the artisans and say their idea is not to be patronising, but just to get them started, make them self-sufficient and build their self-esteem. “We help out with branding, design and marketing and we organise workshops.” It doesn’t just end with showcasing the works of the craftspeople in exhibitions, they say. The idea is to take the art and design forward. A Hundred Hands has several innovative programmes:

Me to We encourages artists from different streams to work together and come out with an original design.

Bum Bags made from discarded jeans by A Hundred Hands

Be Gentle to the Earth recycles and upcycles. A hugely popular line of smart, functional and quirky zippered bags, called ‘ Bum Bags’ are made entirely of discarded jeans. A value-ad is that inmates of NIMHANS, Bengaluru, tailor them. Then the Purkal Stree Shakti group from Uttrakhand has a quilting collective that turns out cushion covers, runners, etc. Arohana of Pune brings bags woven entirely from shredded old plastic...

Dirty Your Hand encourages kids to do just that and learn how to make something useful out of discarded shoe boxes, bottles, etc. Get your kids to take something old from home and they can have fun trying to decide how to get wealth from waste!

On its first visit to Coimbatore A Hundred Hands also brings traditional crafts of Ikat, filigree, Mughal miniature paintings, wood carving, Batik, Patachitra and plenty more. For those who are on the look out for unusual ways to decorate their homes for Christmas and New Year’s, there are blown glass wonders made by a glass crafter. “These are artists who are to be treated with respect and appreciation. And as equals. Many of them, despite their incredible artistry and skill are still short on confidence and self esteem. It is difficult to shake off centuries of exploitation,” says Mala.

Handmade beauties from Purkal Stree Shakti Samiti and A Hundred Hands

“But it is gratifying that the younger generation that is carrying forward the legacy gets it. They are more tech savy, receptive to innovations and enthusiastic and willing to try something different. For example, there are traditional jooti makers who are creating some really cool denim jootis!,” says Sonia.

And if you should bump into her, ask her about her Granny Greg’s Project!

Where and When

Whsipering Stones, Perks Arch Road, Uppilipalayam

From December 15 to 17, 11.00 am to 7.00 pm

For more details, call 9845008482/9880714405