A group show of art in Hyderabad focuses on socio-political realities

January 31, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

With as many as 22 artists showcasing more than 40 works, the exhibition ‘Whose Memory? Whose Archive? An Empirical Survey’, curated by Om Soorya has an interesting variety of visual and creative engagement. “I didn’t want to give any theme; I want the artists to express in their own unique way,” says Om, adding, ”The works are empirical; a long process has gone into it like a farmer who toils in the land but has to wait for results.”

The exhibition originated from a discussion over the widening gap between empirical and theoretical-based practices and is an attempt to blur the line between them to make it inclusive.’

Om’s works are also on display at Kalakriti Art Gallery. Other participating artists include Balaji Ponna, Debosmita Samanta, George Martin, Gipin Varghese, KL Leon, KP Pradeep Kumar, KT Mathai, Madhu Venugopalan, Manas Naskar, Murali Cheeroth, Pradeep Mishra, Pradeep Naik, Pradeep PP, Puja Mondal, Rachana Nagarkar, Sanam Narayanan, Subrat Behera and Sujith SN.

An appetising platter of samosa and chai, steaming hot vadas, pazhampori (banana fritters) and the steamed delicacy ela ada adorns KN Leon’s canvas. Though the artist painted beef too as part of this collection, it is not displayed here, informs Om. While representing the diversity of food and culture, Leon makes a statement: ‘Food is an individual choice; how can anyone question the food we eat’.

Sumesh Kamballur wants his landscapes to be experienced. The artist, who lives in Munnar, reinterprets the hill station experience in his own way. Glitter dots the canvas and adds to the tranquil atmosphere.

Umesh PK’s landscapes metaphorically represent friction between nature, animals and man. Known for his works on people affected by the Endosulfan tragedy in Kerala, Jibin Verghese uses an opaque medium to convey that Earth belongs to all. The canvas shows people scattered in different directions and doing their own thing but in the end, they are part of one Earth. If Balaji Ponna’s painting of a cow show with flags symbolises the intolerant times we live in, Sanam’s old buildings take viewers on a nostalgic trip. The effect of dry pastels and colour pencils on rice paper creates textures that feel serene and fragile.

Of culture and architecture

Rachana Nagarkar is inspired by architecture and her muse from two cities - Mumbai and Chicago. “I have spent my whole life in Mumbai and did a residency in Chicago. My painting is a mix of cultures, architecture and people in both the cities,” she says. She began visualising the cities’ architecture to create an abstract landscape. “It could be either beautiful or disturbing; it can have both sides.”

The painting of acrylics and charcoal has tea decoction too. “A day begins and ends with a cup of tea. When we stepped out to help during the pandemic, all that people asked was a cup of tea. I felt it apt to add this basic necessity to my charcoal works; also charcoal is earthy and rooted.”

A native of Kolkata and now based in Hyderabad, Debosmita’s oil on canvas is a self-expression of her experiences as a woman and the challenges she faced in childhood. The narrative — a mix of her personal and inspirational mythological references — reminds one of a photo album.

Om gives viewers a twilight experience through his works, metaphorically drawing our attention to the inner light within us. “Rather than telling a story I want to create an environment that feels timeless.” Om began this series when working as an art teacher at Oakridge School in Hyderabad. “The place was a jungle; a different world.” After shifting to Kerala, he found a connection with illuminated lamps in temples. His works blend these experiences to create works that take viewers on an inward journey.

Whose memory? Whose Archive?: An Empirical survey is on at Kalakriti Art Gallery in Hyderabad till February 15