Stars meet star chef

Cookery shows are aplenty on television with experts in the field showcasing their culinary skills and a young host trying her best to make the programme vibrant and happening, even as the guest looking all sedate and serious goes on with the job at hand. And there are those, where the guest single-handedly completes the task in the most clinical way possible without the onus of a host and her queries. But ‘Vaanavil’ churns out something different.

The Sunday show, ‘Chef Dhamu in Star Samaiyal,’ has an interesting concept. We know him as a popular chef, we’ve watched him judge cookery shows and we are familiar with his face in advertisements, promoting food products. But probably for the first time Vaanavil TV shows the popular chef, in a dual avatar!

He doubles up as the host, interviews fairly well-known celebrities, and in the course of the conversation not only prepares a couple of their favourite dishes but also tells us how to make those delicacies. Most of the time, the effort is spontaneous and casual. And the best part is Dhamu does enough homework about the star of the day.

Celebrities’ choice

Every week the location is different, because it is shot in the home of the guest. Sometimes the preparation is in the garden of the house (like in the episode with Swarnamalya), at times it is in the drawing room (like in the episode featuring film, theatre and stage actor Yuvashri) and even near the portico of the house, under a tree as at Sulakshana’s house.

Dhamu enters the home with his characteristic smile and after greeting the guest begins conversing with the star about their food preferences. So far, the guests have been connoisseurs of food, and when they list the dishes they like most, he promises to cook two of those items for them — generally, a vegetarian and a non-vegetarian dish.

He gets talking to the guests about the highlights of their careers, offers recipes of the dishes he is making and also tips to make them tastier. All these, even as he has an eye on the stove! The conversation is quite interesting — the questions are about their experiences at the shooting spot, and the actors and directors they have worked with.

Sulakshana recalls the first day of shooting of K. Balachander’s film, Sindhu Bhairavi and her initial nervousness, which led to her not getting the shot right in the first take, for instance. ‘Dhamu in Star Samaiyal’ is served with both the gourmet and the film aficionado in mind.