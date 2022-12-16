Maritime history, gender identity, feminism ... at the Invited Exhibitions and Satellite Shows in Kochi Muziris Biennale-5

December 16, 2022 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST

Let not the postponement of the main show of KMB-5 deter you from enjoying the spread of Invited Exhibitions and Satellite Shows across Fort Kochi and Mattancherry. With over 90 artists exhibiting in the city, a visitor to the Kochi Muziris Biennale can be forgiven for wondering which one to visit. Housed in heritage warehouses and godowns on Bazaar Road the shows spin off from the curatorial title: In our veins flow ink and fire. The Hindu MetroPlus offers a guide to a few in Jew Town, Mattancherry. Most exhibitions open at 10am and close at 6pm. They run for the entire duration of KMB-5 till April 10,2023.

Sea: A Boiling Vessel

This multi-disciplinary exhibition, curated by Riyas Komu and organised by Aazhi Archives, explores the maritime past and future of Kerala and features paintings, photographs and sculptures along with performances by poets and musicians.

Venue: Kashi Hallegua House, Jew Town, Mattancherry Performance Venue: Mohamed Ali Warehouse. Mattamcherry

Communities of Choice

This photographic exhibition features the work of 10 artists from India and Wales and showcases aspects of the community they hail from. The photographs displayed ask questions such as Who am I? Where do I belong? Do I belong to A community? Do I belong to many? This is a collaborative project between Ffotogallery (Wales) and the Chennai Photo Biennale.

Venue: TKM Warehouse, Bazaar Road, Mattancherry

Of Disappearance and Desire

How have Malayalam films portrayed women? These lenticular works, created by the The Hashtag#Collective, explore the changing paradigm of the female voice in Kerala and revisits cultural histories from the female perspective by invoking immortal films like Mathilukal and Chemmeen.

Venue: OED Gallery, Mattancherry.

A Place at the Table: The politics of food, community and ethnology

This project unearths the various nuances associated with the concept of gender and situated knowledges. Women from across Kochi have shared their expressions of gender identity through mini-installations in their kitchens as photos or videos with a note. Co-produced by the public, it examines how artistic practices can contribute to individual/societal shifts. Curated by Tanya Abraham, the different aspects of the exhibition can also be viewed online at the TAOS (The Art Outreach Society) website-taos.org.in

Venue: Devassy Jose & Sons Warehouse, Mattancherry.