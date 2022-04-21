A festival that celebrates Tamil

April 21, 2022 18:23 IST

April 21, 2022 18:23 IST

The 16th edition of the Tamil Language Festival is being held in Singapore till May 1. The Tamil Language Council, formed in 2000, launched this event to create more avenues for Tamil-speaking people living in Singapore and to celebrate and enrich the language. This year’s festival, titled ‘Innovation’, which began on April 1, features theatre, music and talks. Most of these programmes are being conducted online. “Love Tamil, speak Tamil. Embrace your mother tongue and take pride in it,” says Manogaran, chairman of the council.

Kalamanjari, a partner organisation, will present ‘Kadayelu Vallalgal’ today, 6.15 p.m.,at Geylang East Public Library, Singapore. The event will be This is also streamed live on http://kalamanjari.sg/index.php Vikram Nair, Member of Parliament, Sembawang GRC is the guest of honour.

‘Kadaiyezhu Vallalgal’ highlights the virtue of generosity through the stories of seven kings — Began, Paari, Ayi, Oori, Kaari, Adhiyaman, and Nalli — who These kings ruled different parts of Tamil Nadu during the Sangam period. The lyrics and music are by V. Shankar. Soundara Nayaki Vairavan, founder, Kalamanjari, and Uma Prakash, one of the teachers at Kalamanjari, render the songs. singing the songs. S. Devarajan and V. Sivakumar will accompany on the mirudangam and violin respectively. According to Soundara Nayaki Vairavan, founder, Kalamanjari, the production is an attempt to introduce the younger generation to ancient literature.