Bhartti Verma brings the past, present and future onto her canvases

Delhi-based artist Bhartti Verma’s works— City of Dreams—on show at Kashi Art Cafe n Fort Kochi is about the urban concrete jungle that our cities have turned into. The young artist’s city is not an unpeopled, cold, empty space of roads, doors, windows and car parks. It is inhabited by invisible people, breathing and dreaming, loving and losing, growing and dying. It is a cauldron of emotions, she says. Amid this bustling world that seems silent and detached on the canvas, beats million hearts. But it is a dream unfolding in the artists’ mindscape. “I have grown up on a diet of bed time stories told by my grandmother and mother. Those always were about a fantasy world that spanned the past, the present and the future. It has left a deep impression in my mind that I often turn to the stories and the indelible effect it had on me for my art,” says Bhartti over the phone.

The typewriter is one such lasting image of her childhood. More images—binoculars and telescope—find centre space in her works. Bhartti has an eye for detail and her works are meticulous expressions often giving a sense of slow movement and carrying a dream like quality. A sense of the birds’ eye view the works carry is from her love of the aerial view from the terrace of her building.

Surrealism is another prominent aspect of her works, not so much visible in the five, 36-diameter works on show but in her earlier works. It is a form that she enjoys delving in. “It goes with my thought process,” she says.

Bhartti did her BFA and Masters in arts from College of Arts in Delhi and says that mentoring by theatre personality Amal Allana after she completed her art studies helped her immensely to find a footing in the world of art.

Bhartti visited Kochi for the first time in 2013 in connection with the inaugural edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale. She finds the city, “amazing,” almost like her city of dreams.

The exhibition will be on till April 2020.