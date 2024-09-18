A chance to shine with Gallery Charvi

Colelctive Resonance is a group art show by Gallery Charvi hosted by MKF Art Gallery. This exhibition will showcase the works of six artists — Ashwini Hegde, MG Doddamani, Paul Chiranjit, Prabhu Harsoor, Shashi Bharati and Vaman Pai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandar Kumar, founder of Gallery Charvi, who curated the show says over the years of his travelling on work to collect and select works of art, a few names kept popping up repeatedly.

“In April this year, I had put together a show on masters, which was quite well received. That inspired me to centre this show around a few masters as well as new and upcoming artists,” says Chandar.

ADVERTISEMENT

He adds that artists such as Doddamani, Vanman Pai and Ashwini Hegde have consistently garnered a good response in Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of the country. “I wanted to showcase these artists in Bangalore, because they aren’t too many places in the city where their works are being exhibited,” he says.

Curated over four months, Chandar says he was quite clear as to what he wanted from the show. “Each artist is constantly working on their projects and series. Since I specifically wanted images pertaining to memories, I requested all of them to work along those lines for this show.”

Chandar who has worked with plenty of artists, especially senior names, over the past 10 years with online shows, says he felt the need to promote young artists as well. Hence, Collective Resonance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He adds that he recalled a previous nostalgia series by Doddamani and requested him for similar works for this show, which were quite different from his current work. Collective Resonance will showcase around 30 works of art by the six artists who employ varied media. Chandar says the style and colour schemes used by Sashi Bharati and Ashwini Hegde have been highly appreciated at different venues.

Charvi art gallery is located in Ulsoor and will officially open with a 50-artist, small-format show by the end of this year. Collective Resonance, their introductory show, is being hosted by MKF Musuem of Art.

Collective Resonance is on at MKF Musuem of Art till September 22. Entry free.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.