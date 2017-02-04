When water meets colour

Bengaluru has always drawn artists to its culturally active heart and the five artists of ‘Pancha Tatva’ are no exception. Bringing a visual treat of epic proportions to art lovers in the city, the five, including Bijay Biswaal, Madhu Kumar, Nirupam Konwar, Ramesh Jhawar and Sadhu Aliyur, showcased a unique exhibit of watercolours at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath recently.

On their second show, the five point out that watercolour art is generally considered to be a challenging medium and the number of watercolour artists in India is less in number. Nirupam says: “When it comes about acrylic and oil paint, one has the liberty to make changes. But in watercolour, if something goes wrong, there is no going back, which itself is a challenge.”

While the international artists met online, their encounter with their art form was more grounded with most of them being self-taught.

An IT professional from Singapore, who is now a full time artist, Madhu says his life changed when he took up his passion seriously. One can find traces of Chinese influence in his paintings. Sadhu Aliyar, being the senior most artist, has an experience of 30-35 years in the world of watercolours. The artist is more inclined to landscapes and cityscapes. “Watercolour is considered to be the toughest medium. It is because of its nonflexible nature that artists do not opt for it.” Meanwhile artist Ramesh paints a range of vibrant hues on Rajasthan’s landscape. The realistic artist has a thing for playing with light and shades depicting everyday life. “My paintings are realistic so people connect well with them.” A thorough self-taught, artist, Bijay Biswaal’s art pieces showcase a glimpse of the artistic heritage of the temples of Orissa.

The highlight of their exhibit was an exclusive demonstration with all five artists painting together on one big sheet. Madhu elaborates: “It’s an experimental approach with no preparation. It is a mix and match along with different subject and approach ultimately turning to a beautiful spontaneous composition.”