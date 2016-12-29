Silk for the modern woman

As Chennai revels in the Margazhi Season, you discover that it is as much about the airing and wearing of silks as about the strains of classical music. Mention silk saris and the immediate response is ‘Kanchipuram’ or ‘Arani.’

“Prioritising the contemporary woman’s need for lightweight, low-maintenance saris are the Arani weaves which are tailor-made to these specifications” says A.P. Ravi, deputy general manager, Cooptex, Chennai. “The minimal weight facilitates an affordable cost. The collection also includes 9-yard saris and pattu pavadais.”

The Arani story began in the early 1900s when weaver communities from Tiruvannamalai district settled in this town, located 65 km from Kanchi.

“The earliest saris were of 300-350 gram silk weight, dobby design with seer pallu (simple vertical lines), seeppu rekh pallu (comb pattern) and thazhampoo border. They were meant for non-formal occasions such as temple visits,” states master weaver R. Mohan Raj, member of the Arani Silk Handloom Weavers’ Society.

“A classic example is the recently revived puduppavu sari, with small kottadi checks and a single-line narrow zari border. Over the years, newer, more elaborate designs were incorporated. Today, even all-over patterning and buttas are possible, using the latest jaquard techniques.”

Says master weaver R. Tulasiraman who specialises in the zero-zari, corporate wear Air India saris which flaunt a border corresponding to the take-off gradient of a flight, “A typical korvai sari involves labour by a weaver plus a helper. My wife has been assisting me since our marriage. We weave four saris in a month. While the Society offers medical insurance and timely loans for all our needs, Cooptex lends design support.” In one such instance, the Tamil Nadu weavers visited the Naupatna weaving cluster in Orissa, after which they incorporated new motifs from the cross-learning experience.

The colour spectrum encompasses every imaginable hue. Originally single-hued, they later transitioned to shot colours.

The highlight of the collection is a grand revival of vintage Kalakshetra saris which were designed by Rukmini Devi, prized for their rarity.

“There still exist members of a generation that recollects with nostalgia, the uniqueness of these designs. Today’s sari wearers await their re-issue with anticipation.

For shoppers, the prospect of timeless aesthetics crafted from premium silk yarn and genuine zari at surprisingly affordable prices is a rare-to-resist combination” adds T.N. Venkatesh, managing director, Cooptex.

The Arani and Kanchi handloom silk exhibition also featuring Dindigul and organic cottons and Koorainadu silk-cottons will be on from December 30, 2016 – January 8, 2017 at the C.P. Arts Centre, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.