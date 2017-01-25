SRK as artistic oeuvre

An artistic retrospective on Shah Rukh Khan titled “The Star of the Millennium” was hosted by Anjanna Kutthiala in association with Rosy Ahluwalia at Taj Vivanta recently.

The conceptualised afternoon event saw the coming together of art, fashion, beauty and glamour to celebrate the success and stardom of the actor who hails from Delhi. Anjanna’s art work in which she had painted her admiration for the star was also put on display. The afternoon celebrated the flamboyance of Indian cinema and Shah Rukh Khan’s contribution to the industry.

Asked what made Shah Rukh Khan her muse, Anjanna said she wanted to know the man behind the star, the way he cared for his wife and his respect for women was something that she had not seen in any other star.

Anjanna Kutthiala

A panel discussion with distinguished panellists like Kathak Guru Shovana Narayan, actor Abhinav Chaturvedi, Sandeep Marwah, Director of Arts, British Council India Vivek Mansukhani and film critic and columnist Shubhra Gupta was followed by a fashion show where ladies from different walks of life allured the audience with their elegance.

The panellists while reminiscing their experience with the superstar

were of the opinion that the superstar’s humility, honesty and innocence have shaped his personality and made him different. They laid stress on his philanthropic activities which he never boasted.

The ramp witnessed ladies walking and dancing to the beats of SRK’s songs. Designer Rosy Ahluwalia created the apparel and Aashmeen Munjaal’s Star Academy did the hair and make-up.