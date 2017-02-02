Let’s go to Goya

High Kicks is back with its fifth home production after two years. The dance production, Goya, conceptualised in 2015, will be performed for the Chennai audience this weekend. Aparna Nagesh, founder of High Kicks and choreographer of the show, clarifies that her team did not go completely AWOL, but was involved in teaching and training during the gap, besides working on the production White Noise for Prakriti Excellence in Contemporary Dance Awards (PECDA).

“I think the break was necessary for the dancers to work on their movements and get into the character better,” she says.

Goya, an Indo-Western fusion dance performance, is set in a mystical land, and over a course of eight acts, conveys a hard-hitting story of how we are mindlessly exploiting nature, and leaves the audience with a warning that it is not long before nature decides to strike back.

Incidentally, just when Aparna had decided to stage the show last December, Cyclone Vardah hit. She took it as a sign that it was more important than ever now to convey the need to protect Earth’s natural resources. The production is close to Aparna’s heart, for she, as a person, believes in conscious consumption and sustainable living. “Two of my biggest pet peeves are: food wastage and littering on roads,” she says.

“Many of the girls in my team have been part of tree-planting campaigns, and we have also tied up with an organisation that works towards the cause. The tickets for our production are also shaped as bookmarks, so that they are not thrown away,” she says.

While the current production is all about environmental conservation, her earlier production Leap into Life dealt with how society puts people in different boxes, and another production The Seeker is about a person’s quest for answers to baffling questions about war, death, greed and so on.

White Noise, which was performed at PECDA, was a piece about mental illness. Though most of her productions deal with a strong social message, Aparna’s intention, she stresses, “is not to preach.”

Goya uses music by popular Indian independent artistes such as Raghu Dixit, Maati Baani, Vidya Vox, MTV Coke Studio and The Dewarists, and contemporary and abstract elements (for example, in Goya, each dancer represents a creature living in a fantasy land) to convey the point of greed and its effect on nature. “For this, we have a dancer, who represents the ‘tree spirit’. She is dressed in green, with a black layer of clothing underneath. The degradation will be shown by stripping the green clothing off her. It’s suggestive of the dark times that are to come,” she says.

The show will be on at Museum Theatre, Egmore, on February 5.

Tickets are priced at Rs. 500, Rs. 300 and Rs. 200. Call 73387 05445 for details and booking.