Decoding Kallat

Talking to Jitish Kallat is akin to analysing his works. Like unravelling an onion, every layer holds a meaning that leads us to the truth of the space that we inhabit. In Delhi for his solo exhibition “Here After Here”, which is showcasing the celebrated artist’s vast oeuvre spanning 25 years in diverse mediums at the National Gallery of Modern Art, we invite Kallat to the India Habitat Centre where his first solo exhibition was held in the city in 1997. Seated on a red sofa in The All American Diner, the Mumbai-based artist is well placed to make sense of the art world. “I think the role of an artist is just to make art. Trying to find images that have meaning. Firstly for himself and then something that travels beyond him. Often my art works are like self addressed envelops. At the end of the day, one is addressing one self but one still goes out and puts it in a mailbox. It goes and circles the world before it reaches home.” Be it seeing moon as a piece of roti or making artworks out of the speeches of Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda, the social consciousness in Kallat’s work is esoteric and accessible at the same time.

It is not a conscious thing, avers Kallat. “You look at something for a little longer and it begins to change meaning. So for me, if I look at a roti, it could be a gateway to think about where does this roti come from. In a work called Sightings, a collection of seven photos, each one looks like a distant galaxy. It is only when you move that what looks like distant galaxies begins to flip in colour and what looks like star field begins to appear like the skin of a fruit. When a banana peal ages, it begins to develop black blemishes but when it flips the yellow of banana looks like dark blue and the black dots look white and eventually the passage of time on the skin of a fruit becomes a journey through space and the fruit almost becomes a photograph of where it comes from which we all know is nothing but photosynthesised star light. So watching a fruit becomes watching universe and seeing a roti becomes moon,” reflects Kallat even as he orders chicken Caesar salad and watermelon juice keeping in mind the colour coordination.

Food features in many of his works and assumes galactic significance. Like in the Forensic Trail of the Grand Banquet, we see a large video projection which seems like a journey through a large cosmic field. It is only when you look a little longer you realise that every element in that cosmos is an X-ray of food. “So what is coming at you is actually an X -ray of a vada. And what comes through like nebulae are actually exposures of sprouts done in a doctor’s radiology lab.” Again, the point, Kallat says, is the food becomes body just like how insides of food become an image to constitute an art work and collectively the art work points to a distant galaxy which is where the food actually comes from. Suddenly, you realise that the watermelon juice is red because it absorbs all other colours of the spectrum. Kallat’s works make you get rid of the hallucinations of every day life even as they cast a spell of their own.

But one still wants to know the process which Kallat says is “seamless and ceaseless”. “The idea is not to deliver one message but to have material situations within which the consciousness of a viewer goes through a subtle change. The first thing one has to concede is that one also lives an ordinary life. It is from the absolute ordinariness that extraordinary takes shape. Wisdom lies in the most basic and banal. Sitting at a doctor’s radiology lab might spur the thought that my morning dosa is me now. What would if it had been on the bed of that doctor’s laboratory. What would it look like.” It took him to a new medium where the doctor allowed Kallat to come for a whole week between 2 and 4 p.m during lunch hours, “I would arrive there with my samosa and vadas for x-raying and then for one one hour they kept the doors open so that the smell would leave.” It must be hard to resist the temptation? “They were to be thrown. The smell felt very inviting but the good thing was everyone in the staff had lunch and I also had lunch so there was not necessarily a desire to consume them. And since it had gone through a certain radioactive process, it was also not advisable to consume them,” Kallat jokes with a straight face. “Wish I could make all those vadas that appear in my works. I am a bad cook,” he confesses.

Political canvas

From the well-documented trilogy of “Public Notice” to the relatively lesser discussed “Anger at the Speed of Fright”, Kallat works have political undertones as well. In the latter, you see a young boy throwing stones. “These Lilliputian figures are caught in an act of assault. So there is physical contact but every contact is an act of pain inflicted on another body. That happens in one wing of NGMA. In another wing, there is Circadian Rhythm. It also has Lilliputian figures. Here every touch has the touch of probe. Every time you touch another body you create a border with that act of probe. It is about the frisking that actually happens when somebody is crossing a border, be it a national border or entering a rock concert. These images do come from the absurdities of human follies and yet when you scale them down you get a God’s eye view of this constellation of human follies. In some ways looking at a cluster of human action from above help you reflect on the absurdity of the world through your experience.”

Kallat insists that his art works assume different meanings with different constitutions of anger and violence in the viewer. Once artist Jogen Chawdhury reminded him of a Bengali poem which says in absolute hunger moon does look like roti. “It is fundamental autonomy of art work that allows it to change its meaning to shift shape in different environment.” Autosaurus, a skeletal structure that resembles the carcass of a water tanker, is made up of what seems like the bones of a prehistoric animal. It seems like the remains of a vehicle after a riot but Kallat says, “In Sydney, it was seen from the prism of water crises.”

To Kallat, the question of many of these works is not about social commentary. “At the fundamental level, it is about self reflection. And, of course, self reflection is a political act. You could see it in the ‘Covering Letter’. It is currently been shown at the Museum of Philadelphia. The descending mist has ascending words in it. As the letters leave, you realise the author of these words is Gandhi and the intended recipient was Hitler. The letter was written five weeks before the Second World War. As you walk through the letter, you are occupying a corridor of human possibility, a correspondence where the greatest proponent of peace is reaching out to the most brutal perpetrator of violence, cohabiting the planet at the same moment of time. For a moment, your body is in corridor of extreme human possibility. That is the place to ask yourself exactly what Gandhi is asking: ‘what you can do to save the world from going to a savage state.’”

For Kallat art and activism are two different things. “An activist makes a placard with an intent. I discover the idea of the art I am making while I am making it.” These days art is often confused with ideology and it leads to censorship from powers that be. “Art functions within the tensions of all of this. It could be in the social fabric or your own body. You can’t compute it until you allow your body to experience some level of hunger in yourself.”

On visual arts spreading wings, Kallat feels it can’t be seen on a mass scale except Kochi where half a million people turn for the Biennale. “NGMA also gets lots of audience. But these are some pockets. Going to art gallery and museum should become part of school curriculum, central to education. We have not been taught to think of the world through art. We think of the world through language which is user friendly. You have a potential way of looking at world through image which you can’t articulate but it is an articulate form unto itself. Whether a kid goes on to make art or not, the honing of that faculty is very important.”

Kallat loves to play with nature and scale. It reflects on his studies of wind and more recently rain where he becomes an “interloper” in the conversation between different elements of nature completely subduing the artistic process. He is valuing an impulse over an idea. “An idea is when you know while impulse is when you intuit something.”

As a kid, Kallat recalls, drawing was one obsessive activity he indulged in. “I didn’t know where it was going until I went to the Sir JJ School of Arts,” before digressing to Souza’s dramatic quote: “I have been an artist before I was born. I was born making murals on my mother’s womb.”

However, Kallat has always been too grounded to indulge in melodrama. Throughout the interview, he keeps eschewing opportunities to exaggerate. He arrived early and even when he had an euphoric acceptance of his work in the Capital, Kallat comments on the media’s sense of balance as he still remembers a newspaper blurb which declared: “In 35 years, Delhi has not seen such art. I was 23 and the writer was about 30 years old....”