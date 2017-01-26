Connecting the dots

For a long time, Jay Varma didn’t know that he wanted to be an artist. Despite the lineage that he draws from Raja Ravi Varma, considered father of modern Indian art, Jay didn’t believe he would inherit it naturally. But he has. And while people got a glimpse of it at the workshop on oil paintings in Gallery G, it will be in 2020 that we will get to have a 360 degree view of his art practice through his solo planned at the gallery.

To conduct the workshop on oil paintings and realism in art, Jay had brought along his instructor Joseph Dolderer from the US, where he is based right now. Jay is also pursuing a four-year programme on oil paintings.

For Jay, it all started with colour pencils in 1997-98. He fell in love with the medium on realising the possibilities with it. “Pillars Within” won him the prestigious Sanford Award for Exceptional Merit in 2000 at the Eighth International Colored Pencil Competition held in Birmingham, Michigan.

“A strange incident happened. I submitted the work to Coloured Pencil Society of America, the foremost society of colour pencils. I showed it to an established artist who was a member there and she discouraged me from submitting it. She said the work won’t be qualified but it went on to win the award. Second time too, when I showed a work to another artist, she said the work will be rejected. But when I showed it in the gallery, they liked my work and said they would want to work with me,” says Jay.

The artist is now working with oils, which he never thought he would, and undertakes commissions for portraits in alla prima style in which layers of wet paint are applied to previous layers of wet paint applied to the canvas. Jay says while alla prima technique doesn’t allow for too much polishing, portraits, he feels are one of the most difficult thing to do. “To make someone come alive on canvas through colours is a tough task. And of late, it is seeing a small revival, which has lots to do with social media and selfies. Corporate portraits is also something that has caught on.”

Apart from portraits, Jay practises realistic canvases for which he draws his content from mythology. Much like his famed ancestor Raja Ravi Varma and mother Rukmini, he too is interested in mythology. “The works are based on traditional realism. I also grew up listening to stories by my grandmother who was a master storyteller.”

But does he consciously look at the works of Raja Ravi Varma, his grandfather Kerala Varma, who also specialises in charcoal and pencil sketches and mother Rukmini Varma. “Yes, I do and like Raja Ravi Varma and my mother, skin tones are extremely important to me. And Victory of Meghnad by Raja Ravi Varma is my favourite work. The way he has composed it, the way he has brought out emotions. But our works are completely different.”