Canvas stories

Art is often the showcase of one’s imagination on canvas. What happens when eight artists come together? It is a creative roller-coaster. The recently-held exhibition ‘Art by 8’ at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath featured eight artists who took art lovers on a journey across the country.

While the watercolour landscapes by Sharad Tawade and Vikrant Shitole are glimpses of places which look strangely familiar, the black and white strokes of Daniel Talegaonkar are a result of a playful vision.

Why black and white? Daniel responds: “I love it. Each painter has a different perspective and every individual tends to have this calling. The vibe I get from within me are in black and white.”

The relief paintings by Kailas Anyal take on a new dimension. The artist, who believes in experimenting with new mediums, says: “I always have this urge to do something new. I tend to notice things with respect to their forms rather than their appeal. I engrave a story within each of my paintings in a minimalist way making space for the observer to complete it in their own version.”

Anand Mahajani’s paintings are an inspiration of pure forms. “I stop painting when I get bored. That’s when I believe my paintings are completed,” Anand said. The canvases of Sunil Pujari give a glimpse of the sea from different angles and perspectives. The detailing of each strokes stand out revealing the beauty of nature.

The collection also includes a Vivek Prabhukeluskar’s portrayal of babies performing traditional classical dance forms.

The junior-most artist, Santhosh Sawant’s collection, is a mash of places, traditions and the local culture he comes across in his journeys.

When they are not painting, the eight artists share a strong bond of friendship. Anand points out that they are all childhood and college friends. “This is no ordinary group. We are a bunch of like-minded people and our work is our passion.”