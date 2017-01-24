HLF 2017 Art

Build your brand on Instagram

Photo finish Kuber Shah  

Photographer Kuber Shah to conduct a workshop at Hyderabad Literary Festival 2017

If you are active on social media and intend to tap it to promote your profile or a business, it’s imperative to understand the nitty gritties of each platform. What works on Twitter may not hold good on Facebook and what gets you noticed on Facebook may not help on Instagram. Mumbai-based photographer and social media consultant Kuber Shah has been helping clients understand these platforms to build their brands.

When Kuber returned to hometown Mumbai after living in Berlin for 14 years, he felt the urge to take photographs that would do justice to the architecture he saw in Mumbai and showcase it through his photographs. Instagram helped him reach a wide audience. “Instagram has a younger user base; most followers of my account (thekuber) fall in the 17 to 40 age group,” he points out.

In the last two years, he’s been conducting workshops on social media. One of his sessions at Khala Ghoda Arts Festival 2016 got him noticed and the HLF team roped him in to conduct a workshop.

“I’ve met many corporates and individuals who are social media savvy. A little understanding of Instagram helps if you intend to use it to strengthen a brand or a profile,” says Kuber.

One part of his session will focus on basics of photography, a prerequisite for Instagram. He will elaborate on social media trends worldwide and in India before demonstrating the different kind of photographs for Instagram.

“Participants can learn how to shoot and edit photographs and videos on their mobile phones, the right time to post them depending on whether it’s a weekend or weekday and the brand profile, and how often one should post,” says Kuber.

