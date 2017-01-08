Art gets stamped!

You might have seen collages created from magazines, newspapers or tetra packs. But, ever seen one created with old stamps? Meet Deepa Melukote, an 82-year-old from Indiranagar, who has created collages using old postage stamps.

Describing her work, Deepa explains, “I draw an outline and instead of colours or paints, I use old, damaged stamps. I cut them in various shapes and sizes to fit the image I want to create.”

When asked about how this idea came about, she adds, “I once read a story about a British woman who collected stamps and used it as wall paper for her home. That is where my idea stems from. Besides, my son has always been a serious philatelist since his childhood.

He would collect stamps and often throw away tons of them because they were damaged. Instead of throwing them, I instructed him to give them to me.”

It is evident that her work is intricate and detailed. She has cut up the stamps into the smallest of sizes, which add to the vibrancy and charm.

Although she modestly claims it doesn’t take long to design the images, her son explains otherwise, “The initial drawing might take her an hour or two, but she sits from morning to night working on these pieces.”

“I started this hobby in my 40s. Back then, stamps were vibrant in colour. It is a shame that one does not see such colourful stamps any more. The stamps used these days so dull that it is difficult to use them in art-work,” opines Deepa.

“I have combined my interest in embroidery, drawing, and sketching to create my art,” says Deepa who is also an avid embroiderer.

“I have probably embroidered over 100 saris, shawls and dresses. I do it for friends and family. I don’t charge them because it is a pleasure for me to do the needlework,” she smiles.

From dancing ladies, birds, to historical monuments and gods, Deepa has a wide collection. “My husband was an IAS officer who was posted all over Karnataka. My stamp art is inspired by some of the places we lived in during his work.”

Her works include recreations of the Madurai Meenakshi Temple, Tungabhadra Dam, Howrah Bridge and Vidhana Soudha.

Apart from collages on paper she has also embroidered stamps onto cloth pieces to create banners for events and exhibitions. Her work has been displayed in stamp exhibitions in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Dharwad.