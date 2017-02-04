A touchy-feely smorgasbord

We are sitting on electrically-wired hard wooden benches facing the seafront of Kochi harbour. Sound waves from primitive chants resonate from the cables and penetrate the wood. We can feel the throb of the sounds. They travel up our bodies through the seat of our pants. Designed by Camille Norment, an American artist who lives in Oslo, Norway, the segment is called ‘Prime’.

All of us strangers glance at each other. We smile uneasily. ‘Do you get what I am feeling?’ The question hangs in the air. Is it a collective kundalini rising moment? Or is this an example of the “feelies” that Aldous Huxley predicted in his 1932 novel Brave New World, of being able to simulate an erotic impulse with a jolt of an electronic button? As one of his characters advises: “Take hold of these knobs on the arms of your chair,” whispered Lenina, “Otherwise, you won’t get any of the feely effects.”

Touch any one of the knobs at the third edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale (KMB) and you are bound to be administered a ‘feely’ effect. It’s the Kumbh Mela of ‘feelies’ with its multi-dimensional offerings spread out on the vast living canvas of Fort Kochi and at the august Durbar Hall on the mainland. The participation of 97 artists from 36 countries, working in diverse media and forms of expression, has invigorated the once deserted venues and the response to the exhibits tends to be unpredictable. It’s both as maddeningly complex and confusing as you might be led to expect.

‘The Sea of Pain’, an immersive installation by Chilean poet Raúl Zurita at the Kochi Muziris Biennale. | Photo Credit: Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

What can you make, for instance, of a video sequence called ‘Pointe Work’ by renowned Spanish artist Javier Perez? It features a ballet dancer lacing herself into a pair of silk shoes with sharp steel blades on the underside before dancing on the top of a grand piano in a deserted opera hall. We hear the grating sounds of her stomping and scarring the shiny surface of the piano. At times she teeters to the very edge, the knife-edge as it were. The ballet shoes and blades are on display in a cabinet of the darkened room. You can’t ask ‘Why’. The only answer is ‘Because’.

At one point, one of the characters in a video clip, of which there are several, all taking place in dark, curtained rooms of suffocating intensity, says: “I feel a scream rising.” Be prepared to listen to several screams rising. Existential angst expressed in different forms of narcissistic excess is part of the Biennale offering. At its most vivid, you have the series created by the Russian artists’ collective AES&F that features images of corpses dressed in party clothes. At a large-screen video installation that spans the length of a darkened hall, the title of the feature is ‘Inversus Mundo’ or world turned upside down. It depicts a Dante-esque scenario of people of different racial types, ages and professions engaging in bizarre persecutions, with giant rat forms that grow wings, or octopuses that fly, or dogs that have gorgon-like heads. It’s like being trapped in a dream sequence of deeply disturbing desires.

At the same time, nothing in these sado-erotic fantasies is unique to the Russian collective’s attempts to explore the limits of the human mind. Amongst certain sects of Tantric Buddhism, such scenes of extremes of human cruelty and bestiality are not uncommon. They are not open to the uninitiated.

The work of contemporary Chinese poet Ouyang Jianghe is among the star attractions this year at the Kochi Muziris Biennale. | Photo Credit: Photo: H. Vibhu

It begs the question: is the Biennale, by unleashing these varied forms of expression, somehow rendering them effete by taking them out of a specific context? The smorgasbord of touchy-feeling impressions that engulf you with each new sensation quickly wears out.

When you take a trek through the maze of a pseudo-pyramid made of mud, plastered with cow dung, and listen to the voices of exile and long dead poets as they intone their lines at each turn of the bamboo-lined tunnels, you are impressed. But what stays is the trouble taken in creating this artefact, not the fact of the poets and their words.

So also with the most spectacular piece of poetised installation, by Argentinian poet Raul Zurita, called ‘The Sea of Pain’. The floor of a cavernous warehouse has been scooped out and filled with ankle-deep seawater. Visitors are invited to wade through the water while being reminded of the death by drowning of Syrian refugee child Aylan Kurdi when his boat sank off the Turkish coast.

Is there pathos in recreating the memory or a deeply cynical exploitation of it? Obviously, no two persons will agree on this.

‘The Pyramid of Exiled Poets’ installation by Slovanian artist Ales Steger at the Kochi Muziris Biennale. | Photo Credit: Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

That perhaps is what makes the Biennale unique. You don’t have to agree with the diversity of what is on offer. You can watch, as one imagines people must have watched the grand gladiatorial spectacles in Roman arenas; and cheer or boo as the mood takes you. Remember, for instance, that the grandmother of all biennales is the Venice one, now in its 57th year. Kochi is now known as the Biennale city and the participation of a large and enthusiastic crowd of local visitors is its badge of honour.

The seed for the first Biennale was planted in December 2012 by two Biennale brokers, the artists Bose Krishnamachari and Riyas Komu. Initially their aim was to slay the giant of commercial art galleries and the art mafia by channelling the idea of a more inclusive arena for the arts. In this, they have succeeded beyond their early brief. Not only has the current Biennale gotten off to a rocking start with the blessings of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he has also made it the most officially well-endowed art event in the country.

And somewhere in the mists, the legend of Muziris, the once fabled seaport on the Kerala coast, has also been dredged into existence. As curator this year, Sudarshan Shetty has envisaged the theme ‘Forming in the Pupil of an Eye’, and there are moments when the perspectives of what you see shift, change, and leave you dazzled.

Kochi-Muziris Biennale, on till March 29, 2017, 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

Geeta Doctor is a Chennai-based writer and critic.