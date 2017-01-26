A touch of art at the lit fest

A lit fest is not just about books, authors, poets and academic discussions. It can be a whole lot of fun, if there’s an interesting line-up of art and cultural activities and anything that can drum up curiosity. Hyderabad Literary Festival 2017, to be held at Hyderabad Public School from January 27 to 29, attempts to have a mix of seriousness and fun. On one hand, we can be privy to a discussion on endangered languages or mull over depiction of female sexuality in popular culture. On the other hand, a flash mob and an interactive percussion session can add to the excitement.

A group called ‘Middle of Nowhere’ will have interactive percussion games encouraging the audience to tap and clap along a rhythm. Youngistan Nukkad will present individual and group music interludes where mash-ups are also encouraged. A mix of Hindi, English and Tamil (regional language in focus this year) is welcome. There will be mime sessions, street plays, beat box, A Capella and more.

The lit fest will also host art exhibitions and installations. Here’s what to expect:

Inclusive art: Can you paint if you can’t use your limbs? Many of us may not be aware of Indian Mouth and Foot Painting Artists’ (IMFPA) association that helps artists with disability. Artists hold the brush between their teeth or use their feet. The resulting paintings are stunning and no different from those done by regular artists. At HLF, Srilekha Mandalapalli who was born with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, a congenital disorder that left both her limbs paralysed, shares her journey. She has been painting for a decade now.

Art on Water: Look out for installations of painted sails by Yacht Club of Hyderabad, Iconart gallery, US Consulate, Dr. Reddy’s Foundation and GMS Varalakshmi Foundation.

Gender sensitivity: Katharina Kakar’s ‘Crossing the Lakshman Rekha: Shakti, sensuality, sexuality’ will narrate stories of women from her observations in India.

Beneath the umbrellas: Artist and advertising professional Raghavendra Chowdhari’s installation of colourful umbrellas will draw attention to environmental concerns, particularly the depleting ozone layer.

Cartoons and graphics: Jaideep Undurti and Harshomohan Chatterjee, who will conduct a workshop on comics and graphic novels, will exhibit their work.

Radio art

This draws a parallel to the international festival Radio Revolten (Radio Revolts) which had invited artists from 17 countries to Halle to present 30 days of contemporary radio art at 15 locations in the form of performances, installations, concerts and live radio broadcasts. Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad participated in Radio Revolten, represented by Professor Vinod Pavarala. He will be collaborating with Ralf Wendt and Micheal Nicolai for radio art at HLF. The trio will be in conversation, which will be telecast live in radio stations in Halle (Radio Corax), Berlin (PiRadio), and Hyderabad (Bol Hyderabad).

Listening post: Students of Department of Communication, S.N. School, University of Hyderabad, will present a ‘Listening Post’ through which visitors to the lit fest can access the archives of Bol Hyderabad, the community radio station of the campus. Tune into recorded interviews with visiting writers and artists.

The Silent Word by Avani Rao Gandra

Art O Graph: Avani Rao Gandra of Iconart gallery is curating installations by 12 artists who will comment on urban issues, environment, poetic sentiments, identity and introspection. Avani’s 12ft x 5ft installation ‘The Silent Word’ with papier mache, ropes, pages of books, soil and rusted iron pieces, will focus on space between the words, the void that makes for profound experiences.

In ‘Representing a path of self-realisation’, Sayoni Laha will use mirrors to contrast elements of beauty, anxiety and ugliness and stand true to reality.

Ajit Kumar Mahato will use comic characters to offer his take on social and political issues in ‘Present Day’.

Ravi Kumar Porika emphasises on the diminishing interest in vernacular languages through his installation ‘Maa’.

In ‘A Gift To Hyderabad’, D. Pavan Kumar focuses on rock formations around Hyderabad that are being exploited.

The Lotus Girl by Farzona Khanoon

Art O Graph will also have installations by Farzona Khanoon, Maredu Ramu, Sweta Chandra, Archana Rajguru Biswas, Sai Sheela and Debabrata Biswas.