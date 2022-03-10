In Hyderabad, Sanskriti Foundation’s music festival Thyagaraja Aradhana goes online owing to the COVID-19 pandemic

Special Correspondent March 10, 2022 12:00 IST

Hyderabad-based Sanskriti Foundation is presenting the 7th edition of Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival (HTAMF) at Shilparamam, Madhapur on March 13, 2022. But unlike the previous years where the festival was held over five days, this year due to the pandemic, the festival will only contain the Pancharatna Seva event on March 13. The event will be held as a hybrid event with artists present at the venue and hundreds of artists from across the globe participating online. Sanskriti Foundation will also felicitate musicians D. Raghavachari and D. Seshachari – known as Hyderabad Brothers – as a part of this event. Sanskriti Foundation is an integrated group of students and members spread across different parts of India and in more than 15 countries across the world. Hailing from a diverse background – from Arts to Science to Technology – the team aims at ensuring that HTAMF provides an aesthetic experience coupled with a strong sense of devotion and service. To register as an artist for the Pancharatna Seva, click here.



