7th edition of 'India Art Festival' to start in Delhi on Thursday

The much-touted India Art Festival, now in its seventh edition, will showcase 4,500 artworks by over 25 galleries and 450 artists from across the country here in the national capital, starting Thursday.

The four-day annual art fair, known for its democratic presentation of art, offers emerging, independent artists the opportunity to exhibit along with major and mid-level art galleries presenting established and master artists with thousands of innovative artworks.

It will be held at the Constitution Club.

"The overwhelming response from artists and galleries shows us that the anticipation for this year's edition is immensely high, and we eagerly look forward to presenting this outstanding panorama of the Indian art scene, through the ages," said festival director Rajendra Patil in a statement.

"Diwali is on its way. The festival of lights keeps rooted in our tradition and culture... Let's change the decor of our sweet homes, with unique artistic elements with distinctive beauty," he added.

The festival will feature works by at least 450 master and established artists including FN Souza, Krishen Khanna, MF Hussain, Tapas Sarkar, Sunil Das, Suhas Roy, and Ajay Sameer.

"A platform like 'India Art Festival' helps you connect with the art world and art lovers at a national level. Not only do you get instant recognition but you learn a lot from your fellow artists and art connoisseurs.

"It gets you ready to face the world, especially when you are aware that you are going to compete with so many renowned artists under one roof," said artist Pavani Nagpal, who will be making her debut at the festival by featuring 20 artworks inspired by her life.

Some of the participating galleries include Rabi Art Gallery, Rhythm Art, Artecious, Speaking Art Foundation, Roop Chand Art Gallery, Creative Dimensions, and Gallery Nataraj.

It will come to a close on October 16.