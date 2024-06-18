GIFT a SubscriptionGift
50 works of black and white art on display at My Lily Pond in Bengaluru

An exhibition of artworks executed in black and white is currently underway at My Lily Pond in Indiranagar

Published - June 18, 2024 09:33 am IST

Debasmita Chowdhury
One of the exhibits at Beautiful Black and White

Beautiful Black And White, an ongoing exhibition at My Lily Pond, Indiranagar, takes visitors on an extraordinary journey of monochrome visions. The exhibition showcases around 50 works of art created by 25 established and emerging artists.

This first-ever monochrome art exhibition was conceptualised and curated by Bengaluru-based artist MG Doddamani, founder of Oorja Expressions, an organisation that promotes art and philanthropy.

“In today’s digital world, you will find an abundance of colour pictures. Earlier, however, every photo was in black and white, and if you look at them now, they bring about a sense of nostalgia. That is why I decided to bring artists together to showcase the power of monochrome,” said Doddamani, adding how a limited colour palette pushes artists to think differently and explore new dimensions.

One of the exhibits at Beautiful Black and White

Kanthimathy Jayachandran, founder of My Lily Pond, says her vision was to create a community for artists, art lovers, and collectors. Asked why she named her gallery Lily Pond, she said, “Just as a lily grows from a pond, art also grows from a human being,” adding that the space has fostered an environment where art is experienced, appreciated and integrated into the lives of visitors, ever since its inception in 2019.

Beautiful Black And White delves on themes of duality and harmony and some of the exhibiting artists include S G Vasudev, Krishna Setty, Vijay Hagaragundagi, PS Kumar, PB Harsoor and Doddamani himself.

The exhibition showcases works created using different media such as charcoal, graphite, acrylic and ink on paper, canvas and satin. Themes range from deities, nature, friendship, portraits and more, with prices of the paintings starting at ₹20,000.

One of the exhibits at Beautiful Black and White

At the inauguration of Beautiful Black And White, senior artists were felicitated for their achievements. Doddamani also gave an introduction to the unique techniques used by each artist as well as the importance of light and composition in the creative process. He concluded with an appreciation for the simplicity and elegance of black-and-white art and its ability to convey profound ideas and emotions without the need for colour.

Beautiful Black And Whiteis on at My Lily Pond, Indiranagar till June 21. Entry free.

