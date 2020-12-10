Armaan Khera enjoys being a singing actor

HYDERABAD:

The actor seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s 'Taish' has also written lyrics and sung for a track in the revenge drama

Actor and singer Armaan Khera looks back at a year that has gone fairly well for him on the work front. “Despite the difficult situations that we’ve been through, due to the pandemic, it’s been a productive year,” he shares. Armaan was recently seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama Taish on Zee 5, playing the role of Jassi (Harshvardhan Rane’s brother) and has also written the lyrics and sung for a track ‘All I see is the Light’ in it.

He was a student of business and philosophy in New Zealand when his singing career took off. “Music came naturally, thanks to my family of artistes,” says Armaan who flew to the US to take acting classes at Michelle Danner’s acting studio, Edgemar Center for the Arts in Los Angeles. When he moved back to India, he bagged his debut role as Vidhaan in Ashutosh Gowariker’s television drama Everest (Star Plus) and his song ‘Transcendence’ (produced by Mikey Ellesmere) also made it to the hip hop Top 5 list in New Zealand. He feels like a Harry Potter boarding the Hogwarts Express and witnessing magic for the first time. Recalls Armaan, “Playing Vidhaan will be a significant part of my journey as I understood more about myself as an actor and how much I love the art.”

Taish was the result of an audition. Although, Armaan felt it was ‘one of his worst auditions’, he was cast and while shooting for the revenge drama in London, the team heard his music and included his track in Taish’s soundtrack.

He informs his recent collaborations with Vylom (composed and produced) and SickTan for ‘No Time’ and ‘Bombay West’ was ‘inevitable’. ‘No Time’ (Shot during the pandemic) depicting the value of one’s time was a spontaneous project whose sequel “No Brakes’ is set to release during Christmas. Says Armaan, “I met Vylom and SickTan during the start of 2020 and both struck me as unique artists. I was honoured to work with SickTan for his debut song as a hip hop artist and we have also completed shooting for ‘Bombay Ka Jadoo’, his next song.”

Armaan enjoys being a singing actor and exclaims, “It’s quite exciting to sing and also act.” He is training to mix and master his tracks and plans to continue to write, sing and produce music. Currently, he is preparing for the music video of Nikko Wadley’s song, ‘I’ll Go Harder’, (the audio was released in 2019) and also developing a comedy show using his father’s restaurant, Jessar Kitchen, in Gurugram.