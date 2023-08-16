ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun Rampal wraps up shooting for debut Telugu film ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

August 16, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

‘Bhagavanth Kesari’, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, is directed by Anil Ravipudi

The Hindu Bureau

Arjun Rampal | Photo Credit: Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has wrapped up the shoot for his debut film Bhagavanth Kesari. The film, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Touted to be an action entertainer, Bhagavanth Kesari has Kajal Aggarwal playing the female lead role. This is Balakrishna’s 108th film.

“I have wrapped up my work on the film #bhagawantkesari. All this would not have been possible without the energy of my big brother #balakrishna. Thank you bro for your amazing energy. Thank you my dear younger brother @anilravipudi you are crazy, cool and super talented,” Rampal wrote on social media.

