Arjun Rampal wraps up shooting for debut Telugu film ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

August 16, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has wrapped up the shoot for his debut film Bhagavanth Kesari. The film, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Touted to be an action entertainer, Bhagavanth Kesari has Kajal Aggarwal playing the female lead role. This is Balakrishna’s 108th film.

“I have wrapped up my work on the film #bhagawantkesari. All this would not have been possible without the energy of my big brother #balakrishna. Thank you bro for your amazing energy. Thank you my dear younger brother @anilravipudi you are crazy, cool and super talented,” Rampal wrote on social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.