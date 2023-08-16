HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arjun Rampal wraps up shooting for debut Telugu film ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

‘Bhagavanth Kesari’, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, is directed by Anil Ravipudi

August 16, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal | Photo Credit: Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has wrapped up the shoot for his debut film Bhagavanth Kesari. The film, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

ALSO READ
‘Devara’: First look of Saif Ali Khan from Jr. NTR-Koratala Siva’s film out

Touted to be an action entertainer, Bhagavanth Kesari has Kajal Aggarwal playing the female lead role. This is Balakrishna’s 108th film.

“I have wrapped up my work on the film #bhagawantkesari. All this would not have been possible without the energy of my big brother #balakrishna. Thank you bro for your amazing energy. Thank you my dear younger brother @anilravipudi you are crazy, cool and super talented,” Rampal wrote on social media.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.