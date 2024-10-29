GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika Arora

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan and they have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017

Updated - October 29, 2024 11:33 am IST

ANI
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Actor Arjun Kapoor finally broke his silence on his relationship status with Malaika Arora. On Monday, he attended the Diwali bash hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with the team of his forthcoming film Singham Again.

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh will star in ‘No Entry’ sequel, confirms Boney Kapoor

Surprisingly, a video from the event surfaced online in which Arjun can be seen telling the crowd that "he is single", indirectly confirming the ongoing rumours of his separation from Malaika. Someone from the audience can also be heard asking Arjun about Malaika.

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. The duo, however, had never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wishing each other on birthdays.

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017.

‘Singham Again’ trailer: Ajay Devgn returns, Deepika Padukone buffs up copverse

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen as an antagonist in Singham Again, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were seen as box office hits. The third installment in the franchise will be released this Diwali.

Published - October 29, 2024 10:20 am IST

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / celebrity

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.