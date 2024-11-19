A.R. Rahman, wife Saira Banu separating after 29 years of marriage: lawyer

“Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman and wife Saira Banu are separating after 29 years of marriage,” their lawyer said on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

In a statement on behalf of the couple, prominent divorce lawyer Vandana Shah said they took the decision to separate after “significant emotional strain in their relationship”.

Taking it to X, the music composer wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts.”

“After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband, A.R. Rahman, have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship,” their lawyer added.

“Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time,” read the joint statement, issued to the media by Ms. Shah.

In the statement, Ms. Banu and Mr. Rahman said the decision to separate comes out of “pain and agony”, and requested “privacy and understanding from the public” as they navigate this “difficult chapter” in their life.

Ms. Banu first announced the separation in a statement, which was followed by a joint statement.

Ms. Banu and Mr. Rahman (57) tied the knot in 1995 and are parents to three children — daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen.

In his Instagram Stories, Ameen wrote, “We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding.”