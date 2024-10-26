ADVERTISEMENT

AR Rahman frowns at remixes: You can’t reimagine people’s work without their permission

Published - October 26, 2024 01:33 pm IST

In a recent interview, Rahman spoke about composers grappling with copyright issues and the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the music industry

The Hindu Bureau

Mysuru: Music director AR Rahman performs at the ‘Yuva Dasara’ event, in Mysuru, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Composer AR Rahman has taken umbrage to songs being remixed and reprised without due permission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahman has, over the past three decades, delivered some of the most enduring and original tunes in Indian cinema. In recent years, his compositions have been remixed or ‘reimagined’ by newer artists in films and albums.

‘Suriya 45’: RJ Balaji to helm Suriya’s next; AR Rahman on board

In a recent interview with The Week, Rahman was asked about composers grappling with copyright issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe in always following certain ethics,” the Oscar-winning musician said. “You can’t take a song from a movie and use it in another movie six years later, saying you are reimagining it. You can’t reimagine people’s work without their permission. You could post it on Instagram, but certainly not make it mainstream.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rahman also pointed to the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the music industry. While open to ethical applications of AI in his field, he seemed concerned about composers not getting paid for their creations.

“An even bigger evil is people misusing AI and not paying the composer even if they are borrowing his style. We need to bell this cat, because it could lead to major ethical issues. People could lose jobs.

Imtiaz Ali has reinvented himself with ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’: AR Rahman

In my opinion, AI should be used to tackle challenges that human beings procrastinate on―like (improving) the justice system, infrastructure and education, and empowering the underprivileged,” Rahman was quoted as saying in The Week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Indian cinema / music

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US