Nicole Kidman, Allison Brie to star in ‘Roar’, a female-driven anthology series

03 March 2021 11:34 IST

Apple TV Plus’ anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables also stars Cynthia Erivo and Merritt Wever, and is adapted from Cecelia Ahern’s best-selling book of the same name

Apple TV+ has announced Roar, a new anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables that will star Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, The Undoing); Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo (Widows, Harriet); Emmy Award-winner Merritt Wever (Unbelievable, New Girl); Golden Globe-nominee Alison Brie (Bojack Horseman); and, more to be announced soon.

In addition to starring, Kidman will executive produce alongside Per Saari via Blossom Films. Roar will be produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.

Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch (GLOW) and based on a book of 30 short stories by Irish author Cecelia Ahern, Roar is a collection of eight, half-hour genre-bending episodes, detailing “the myriad ways in which women overcome adversity with wit, resourcefulness and compassion,” as mentioned on Ahern’s official website for the book.

Advertising

Advertising

“In matters ranging from marriage and childrearing to politics and career, the heroines of these thought-provoking stories confront problems both mysterious and mundane: one woman is tortured by sinister bite marks that appear on her skin; another is swallowed up by the floor during a mortifying presentation; yet another resolves to return and exchange her boring husband at the store where she originally acquired him. As they wrestle with obstacles of all kinds, their reality is shaped by how others perceive them — and ultimately, how they perceive the power within themselves,” elaborates the website.

Other anthologies

Roar will join a growing lineup of Apple Original anthology series including the award-nominated Little America. The new series will also make its global début on Apple TV+ alongside highly anticipated female-led Apple Originals including Physical, a new dramedy from creator Annie Weisman and starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne that will première this summer; The Last Thing He Told Me starring Julia Roberts and written by Oscar winner Josh Singer and Laura Dave; High Desert from creator and writer Nancy Fichman and starring and executive produced by Patricia Arquette; and Lessons in Chemistry starring and executive produced by Brie Larson and written and executive produced by written by Susannah Grant.