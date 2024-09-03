GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AP Dhillon after shots fired outside his Canada home: I’m safe, thank you to everyone who reached out

According to reports, a purported post from Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the incident

Published - September 03, 2024 11:28 am IST

PTI
Indo-Canadian rapper Amritpal Singh Dhillon aka AP Dhillon poses for photos as he arrives to attend the wedding ceremony of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Indo-Canadian rapper Amritpal Singh Dhillon aka AP Dhillon poses for photos as he arrives to attend the wedding ceremony of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP

A day after shots were reportedly fired outside his Canada residence, India-born Canadian artiste AP Dhillon assured fans about his safety and thanked them for their support.

According to media reports, a purported post from Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the incident.

Popular Punjabi singer Dhillon, who is based out of Vancouver, shared a message on his Instagram Stories on Monday night after the alleged shooting.

"I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything. Peace and love to all," he wrote.

Salman Khan firing case: ‘Intention was to kill me, my family members’, actor tells police

The incident comes weeks after Dhillon featured with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the music video of his song "Old Money". Shots were also fired outside Khan's Mumbai apartment in April and the actor has told police that he believes the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for the same.

Dhillon is a rising global star in the hip-hop scene with songs such as "Brown Munde", "Excuses" and "Summer High".

The 31-year-old musician, whose real name is Amritpal Singh Dhillon, moved from Gurdaspur to Canada in 2015 for his post-graduation course in Business Administration and Management.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt guest-star in AP Dhillon’s ‘Old Money’

Last year, Prime Video released a documentary series titled AP Dhillon: First of A Kind on his journey.

