Entertainment

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting first child

Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to share the news

Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to share the news   | Photo Credit: Twitter@AnushkaSharma

Actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday announced that she is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, took to Twitter to share the news, alongside their picture, showing Anushka’s baby bump.

“And then, we were three! Arriving January 2021,” the 32-year-old actor tweeted.

Anushka and 31-year-old Kohli first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017.

The actor was last seen on the big screen in 2018 romantic drama “Zero”.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2020 11:58:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/anushka-sharma-virat-kohli-expecting-first-child/article32453284.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story