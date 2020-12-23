Anupriya Goenka on why creative content is at its best now

Ahead of ‘Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors’, actor Anupriya Goenka says there is a lot to do with social responsibility in the new episodes

Anupriya Goenka, reprising the role of Nikhat Hussain in the second season of Criminal Justice, says viewers will get to see a lot of women in this season. Anupriya plays the role of a lawyer assisting Pankaj Tripathi in a murder case. The makers of the show have gone on record saying the series is an adaptation of a British whodunnit by Peter Moffat.

Talking about Nikhat in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, Anupriya says, “Taking the legacy of the series forward in itself means a lot, because the same hasn’t been done with the British counterpart. Nikhat is a lot more nuanced this season. The makers have fleshed the character out well giving the audience a lot more to look forward to.”

Viewers will be surprised with how the second season unfolds, the 33-year-old says. “It has a lot to do with social responsibility and not just look at creating big numbers in terms of episodes. Audience should look beyond the plot, then they will witness how each character is well spun and has a story to tell. My role grows as a personality. I am very excited that I got to work with Dipti [Naval] ma’am.”

OTT is the MVP

Anupriya, who has appeared in films such as War, Padmaavat and Tiger Zinda Hai, adds the script for the series had a lot to do with output from every actor. On her organic career growth, she observes that OTT platforms allow more formats and stories to be explored.

“While cinema can never lose its charm, OTTs are steadily becoming the medium that allows many angles to be explored. Thanks to the digital platforms, works of talented directors and actors are appreciated hugely. Creative content is at its best at the moment,” she says, adding that such opportunities also make it possible for actors like herself to work with names like Dipti Naval, Mita Vashisht and Ashish Vidyarthi, whom she calls “schools of acting”.

Season two of Criminal Justice streams on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24