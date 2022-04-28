Ankur Rathee’s ‘Brochara 2’ deals with a taboo subject

A slice-of-life drama explores bromance between four friends

Indian-American actor and dancer Ankur Rathee’s latest series Brochara 2 streaming on Voot is a slice of life drama that explores the bromance between four friends and deals with the taboo subject of erectile dysfunction (ED).

Directed by Simarpreet Singh, the series also stars Amey Wagh, Sayandeep Sengupta and Varun Tewari. Ankur plays Abhimanyu, who is back on the dating scene after a recent break-up. He believes, ‘physical intimacy with many partners will help him find ‘’the one’ or at the least move past his ex.’ However, he finds himself struggling with ED.

Ankur Rathee | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Ankur elaborates. “With 52 % of men experiencing some form of ED in their lives, it’s not an uncommon condition. Nonetheless, given how masculinity is associated with this organ, the slightest hiccup in the bedroom can impact our self-esteem. Abhimanyu’s story is very important to share so that young men know that they aren’t alone.” He adds, “The beauty of the friendship in the series is that despite being at very different stages of life (single, live-in and newly-wed,) we make an effort to understand each other. Sometimes being a good friend means being a good listener.”

Ankur was earlier seen in series such as Four More Shots Please, Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven , and Hindi films Thappad, The Tashkent Files , Bejoy Nambiar's Taish and Undekhi, City of Dreams: Season 2. While his wedding with Anuja Joshi is scheduled to take place in June this year, the actor is currently shooting for Shehzada, his next feature film with Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon.