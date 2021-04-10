Entertainment

Angry Rahul Dravid rules: From his ‘Jammy’ days to ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’

Rahul Dravid in the commercial  

“Never seen this side of Rahul bhai!”

The minute Virat Kohli posted this caption on Twitter, along with a video, viewers were piqued as to who this Rahul could be. Nobody expected it to be former Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid, who is currently the Director of Cricket Operations at National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru.

 

Dravid, who was known for his calm and composed demeanour on the pitch, is also popular for his nice guy image off it.

Remember the now-iconic MTV Bakra prank from decades ago when a young journalist proposes to marry him? Instead of losing his cool or freaking out, Dravid tries to patiently make her (and later, her fake dad) understand the situation, before it is finally revealed that he’s being caught on camera. The video, which is on YouTube, constantly trends every year as fans keep sharing it as an example of how sportspersons should behave with their fans.

However, the new video posted by Kohli revealed a hilarious, hitherto-unseen side to Dravid, that has now become the toast of social media.

 

In a commercial for a credit card payment app, Dravid is seen stuck in a traffic jam somewhere in Bengaluru. Visibly frustrated at being late to an appointment, he loses it completely, throwing coffee cups at other drivers’ car windows, banging on his steering wheel, and even taking a cricket bat to destroy the side-view mirrors of vehicles next to him (!). Finally, he appears out of the sunroof, with a bat in tow to yell, “Indiranagar ka gunda hoon main!” (I am the don of Indiranagar), as everyone on the street stares at him.

Kohli’s tweet and the video has gone viral since, as fans across the world, especially those in Bengaluru, resonated with his emotions at being stuck in traffic — and the fact that it’s the nicest guy in world cricket, makes it all the more so amusing.

Did we ever think ‘Jammy’ (from his Kissan jam days) would transition into Indiranagar ka gunda over the years? It’s what social media truly needed during the pandemic.

Comments
Related Articles

Rapper-actor DMX dead at 50

‘Nizhal’ movie review: Starts with a bang, ends with a whimper

Appu N Bhattathiri on making the cut as director with ‘Nizhal’

Film federation lays new guidelines for shooting amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Love Story’ defers theatrical release

‘Karnan’ movie review: Dhanush and Lal make a fantastic pair in a film that resists, rises and revolts

‘Unfinished’ by Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Audible: intrigue, tears and giggles on tap

Abhishek Majumdar’s play Desdemona Rupakam is a mix of Shakespeare, feminism and traditional art

‘Vakeel Saab’ movie review: Pawan Kalyan amplifies ‘no means no’ in a masala-laced adaptation

Tom Holland to lead first season of Apple’s new series ‘The Crowded Room’

Adishakti Theatre Arts’ latest musical turns the lens on sexual assault and power politics at the workplace

New on Netflix this week: ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, ‘My Love: Six Stories of True Love’ and more

‘The Big Bull’ movie review: Perfunctory storytelling, lacking an original vision

‘Chathur Mukham’ movie review: Manju Warrier’s ‘techno-horror’ has a few surprises up its sleeve

‘Spider-Man’, ‘Jumanji’, other franchise films to hit Netflix after theaters

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to make acting debut in new ‘Asterix and Obelix’ film

Pregnant Father: An idea well-conceived

How Yakshagana is adapting to modern times

Artist Shan Jain uses mandalas as art therapy

Spotlight on women composers — From Andal to Ambujam Krishna and beyond
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2021 12:40:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/angry-rahul-dravid-from-his-jammy-days-to-indiranagar-ka-gunda/article34288243.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY