Entertainment

Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe

Miss Universe 2021 Andrea Meza   | Photo Credit: Instagram/AndreaMeza

Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe.

Meza, who has a software engineering degree, beat out out Miss Brazil at the end of the night, screaming on Sunday when the announcer shouted “Viva Mexico!”

Previous winner Zozibini Tunzi fit the crown on Meza’s head and waited to make sure it would stay in place as Meza beamed and took her first walk to the front of the stage.

Tunzi, a public relations professional who became the first Black woman from South Africa to win the contest, had held the title since December 2019. Last year’s ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The pageant was hosted by Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and actor and model Olivia Culpo, the 2012 Miss Universe. It was broadcast live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida.

Ahead of the pageant, Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organisation, stated that they had spent months planning a safe competition that followed similar guidelines as last November’s 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis.

The Miss Universe competition airs in more than 160 territories and countries across the globe including in the U.S on the FYI channel and on Telemundo.

Comments
Related Articles

Salman Khan warns of action by Cyber Cell after 'Radhe' leaks on pirated sites

Robert De Niro’s injury won’t affect ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ production

‘Shipworm’: A feature-length audio ‘movie’ that keeps you listening

Assam’s fictional superhero Advitya all set to hit the screens in fancy outfit without mask

Renée Zellweger to star in NBC series based on ‘Dateline’

‘Ultraman’ CG-animated feature in the works at Netflix

Vires versus virus in the second wave

How AR Rahman’s ‘O Paalanhaare’ became a prayer board for people battling COVID-19

Designer Suket Dhir and others explore the plate as canvas for Art Basel Hong Kong 2021

A tribute to artist-sculptor-writer Shakti Maira

‘Love, Death + Robots Vol. 2’ review: Upping the ante with jarring themes, and Michael B. Jordan

The journey from an audio and video cassette rental to launching an OTT platform: Saina’s journey in entertainment

‘Ammonite’ movie review: Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan’s forbidden romance flatters to deceive

Speaking up with internet art

‘The Last Hour’ review: Exquisitely shot series about nothing

Dennis Joseph scripted a new chapter in Malayalam cinema

‘Oxygen’ movie review: A claustrophobic film experience that breathes due to Melanie Laurent’s grit

What’s coming to Netflix: ‘Army of the Dead’, ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ and more

Zack Snyder and Dave Bautista on resurrecting the SnyderVerse through ‘Army of the Dead’

Yuvan Shankar Raja, AR Ameen collaborate for new spiritual single

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2021 9:53:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/andrea-meza-of-mexico-crowned-69th-miss-universe/article34576133.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY