ADVERTISEMENT

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday welcomes her first child, actor congratulates

Updated - July 08, 2024 12:34 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 12:29 pm IST

Alanna is the daughter of Chikki Panday, brother of Ananya’s father Chunky Panday

PTI

Alanna Panday with Ananya Panday; with her husband Ivor McCray and their newborn child | Photo Credit: @alannapanday/Instagram

Alanna Panday, cousin of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, welcomed her first child with husband Ivor McCray, the couple announced on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo shared a joint Instagram post featuring them holding their baby boy, captioned, “Our little angel is here.”

Ananya Panday interview: On ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and how it represents her generation

Ananya, 25, congratulated the couple by re-sharing the video on her Instagram story, writing, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Alanna, 28, and McCray, 32, dated for several years before tying the knot in a grand wedding in March 2023, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan, and singer Kanika Kapoor. The couple announced the pregnancy in February this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alanna is the daughter of Chikki Panday, brother of Ananya’s father Chunky Panday. Her mother, Deanne Pandey, is a coach and an author. Alanna also has a younger brother, Ahaan Panday, who is set to make his acting debut in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s upcoming young love story, produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.

Alanna, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, will make her screen debut in Prime Video India’s reality show The Tribe, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. The show will revolve around the lives of India’s top social media influencers.

Ananya most recently starred in Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which released on Netflix last year. The film also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead, and Ananya was praised by critics for her portrayal of a marketing executive struggling to get over her relationship. The actor will next star in the Prime Video series Call Me Bae, created by Ishita Moitra and written by Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair.

Ananya Panday makes runway debut at Paris Couture Week, walks ramp for Rahul Mishra
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US