Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday welcomes her first child, actor congratulates

Alanna Panday, cousin of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, welcomed her first child with husband Ivor McCray, the couple announced on Monday.

The duo shared a joint Instagram post featuring them holding their baby boy, captioned, “Our little angel is here.”

Ananya, 25, congratulated the couple by re-sharing the video on her Instagram story, writing, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here.”

Alanna, 28, and McCray, 32, dated for several years before tying the knot in a grand wedding in March 2023, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan, and singer Kanika Kapoor. The couple announced the pregnancy in February this year.

Alanna is the daughter of Chikki Panday, brother of Ananya’s father Chunky Panday. Her mother, Deanne Pandey, is a coach and an author. Alanna also has a younger brother, Ahaan Panday, who is set to make his acting debut in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s upcoming young love story, produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.

Alanna, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, will make her screen debut in Prime Video India’s reality show The Tribe, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. The show will revolve around the lives of India’s top social media influencers.

Ananya most recently starred in Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which released on Netflix last year. The film also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead, and Ananya was praised by critics for her portrayal of a marketing executive struggling to get over her relationship. The actor will next star in the Prime Video series Call Me Bae, created by Ishita Moitra and written by Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair.