GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday welcomes her first child, actor congratulates

Alanna is the daughter of Chikki Panday, brother of Ananya’s father Chunky Panday

Updated - July 08, 2024 12:34 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 12:29 pm IST

PTI
Alanna Panday with Ananya Panday; with her husband Ivor McCray and their newborn child

Alanna Panday with Ananya Panday; with her husband Ivor McCray and their newborn child | Photo Credit: @alannapanday/Instagram

Alanna Panday, cousin of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, welcomed her first child with husband Ivor McCray, the couple announced on Monday.

The duo shared a joint Instagram post featuring them holding their baby boy, captioned, “Our little angel is here.”

Ananya Panday interview: On ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and how it represents her generation

Ananya, 25, congratulated the couple by re-sharing the video on her Instagram story, writing, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here.”

Alanna, 28, and McCray, 32, dated for several years before tying the knot in a grand wedding in March 2023, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan, and singer Kanika Kapoor. The couple announced the pregnancy in February this year.

Alanna is the daughter of Chikki Panday, brother of Ananya’s father Chunky Panday. Her mother, Deanne Pandey, is a coach and an author. Alanna also has a younger brother, Ahaan Panday, who is set to make his acting debut in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s upcoming young love story, produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.

Alanna, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, will make her screen debut in Prime Video India’s reality show The Tribe, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. The show will revolve around the lives of India’s top social media influencers.

Ananya most recently starred in Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which released on Netflix last year. The film also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead, and Ananya was praised by critics for her portrayal of a marketing executive struggling to get over her relationship. The actor will next star in the Prime Video series Call Me Bae, created by Ishita Moitra and written by Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair.

Ananya Panday makes runway debut at Paris Couture Week, walks ramp for Rahul Mishra

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.