Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and others dazzle

March 02, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar were just some of the other celebrities in attendance at the star-studded event

ANI

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor with their son Taimur during Anant Ambani and Radhika Marchant’s pre-wedding bash, in Jamnagar

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Friday, which marked the first day of the three-day pre-wedding festivities, saw several guests donning their most glamorous attire, setting the stage for a night of extravagant celebration.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, philanthropist Priscilla Chan attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Marchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan added a royal touch to the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Kareena wore an embellished mauve saree that she paired with a sleeveless corset-style matching blouse, with a diamond choker and a pair of chunky statement earrings. Saif, on the other hand, looked dapper in a striped black suit that he teamed up with matching trousers, purple shirt and a pink pocket square.

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn were also seen posing together at the star-studded event, and the duo twinned in black. While Ajay was seen donning a shimmery black kurta along with matching pants, Akshay was decked up in a formal black tuxedo. Ajay Devgn was also accompanied by his nephew Aaman Devgan.

Actors Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Marchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar

From pop sensation Rihanna's performance to a special drone show, the three-day pre-wedding festivities are already setting out to be a grand affair. From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, celebrities from different fields have arrived to attend the lavish celebrations.

Former cricketer M S Dhoni and his wife Sakshi attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Marchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar

Meanwhile, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani with son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes. First, I wanted to celebrate our roots... Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

