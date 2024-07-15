GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Extravagant celebrations for the son of Asia’s richest man conclude with a reception

Former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, as well as Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, American wrestler and actor John Cena, Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were among the celebrities who attended the ceremonies on Friday and Saturday

Updated - July 15, 2024 11:34 am IST

Published - July 15, 2024 11:30 am IST

AP
Mumbai: Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani poses for photos upon her arrival during her son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception ‘Mangal Utsav’, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 14, 2024

Mumbai: Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani poses for photos upon her arrival during her son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception ‘Mangal Utsav’, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL

A wedding reception on Sunday wrapped up the months-long celebrations as the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, married his longtime girlfriend with a price tag running into the millions.

The newlyweds were cheered by friends and relatives at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive — a convention center built and owned by the Ambani family — as part of the “Mangal Utsav” (a festival of Bliss), which marked what many have dubbed as the wedding of the year.

Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant. The wedding rituals, including exchanging garlands by the couple and walking around the sacred fire, began Friday and were completed early Saturday.

Former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, as well as Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, American wrestler and actor John Cena, Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan were among the celebrities who attended the ceremonies on Friday and Saturday.

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari poses for photos as she arrives to attend the wedding reception of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 14, 2024

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari poses for photos as she arrives to attend the wedding reception of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: PUNIT PARANJPE

Mumbai: American stylist Law Roach poses for photos upon arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception ‘Mangal Utsav’, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 14, 2024

Mumbai: American stylist Law Roach poses for photos upon arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception ‘Mangal Utsav’, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL

Chairperson of Imagination Technologies Bert Nordberg walks on the red carpet as he attends the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani after their marriage in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2024

Chairperson of Imagination Technologies Bert Nordberg walks on the red carpet as he attends the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani after their marriage in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Mumbai: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia poses for photos upon her arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception ‘Mangal Utsav’, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 14, 2024

Mumbai: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia poses for photos upon her arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception ‘Mangal Utsav’, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol poses for pictures on the red carpet as he attends the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani after their marriage in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2024

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol poses for pictures on the red carpet as he attends the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani after their marriage in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Safa Siddiqui poses for pictures on the red carpet as she attends the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani after their marriage in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2024

Safa Siddiqui poses for pictures on the red carpet as she attends the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani after their marriage in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor poses for pictures on the red carpet as he attends the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani after their marriage in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2024

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor poses for pictures on the red carpet as he attends the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani after their marriage in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Bollywood actor Diana Penty poses for pictures on the red carpet as she attends the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani after their marriage in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2024

Bollywood actor Diana Penty poses for pictures on the red carpet as she attends the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani after their marriage in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Mumbai: Actor Bobby Deol poses for photos upon his arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception ‘Mangal Utsav’, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 14, 2024

Mumbai: Actor Bobby Deol poses for photos upon his arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception ‘Mangal Utsav’, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol poses as he arrives for the wedding reception of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 14, 2024

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol poses as he arrives for the wedding reception of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: PUNIT PARANJPE

Indian actor Rajkummar Rao poses for a photograph with his wife Patralekha at the wedding reception of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 14, 2024

Indian actor Rajkummar Rao poses for a photograph with his wife Patralekha at the wedding reception of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: RAFIQ MAQBOOL

Mumbai: Actor Govinda arrives to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception ‘Mangal Utsav’, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 14, 2024

Mumbai: Actor Govinda arrives to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception ‘Mangal Utsav’, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL

Mumbai: Actor Amruta Khanvilkar poses for photos upon her arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception ‘Mangal Utsav’, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 14, 2024

Mumbai: Actor Amruta Khanvilkar poses for photos upon her arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception ‘Mangal Utsav’, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi blessed the newlyweds at a Saturday reception organized by the Ambanis, highlighting the billionaire’s rising clout.

“This is the final and the most auspicious ceremony and the last wedding in our family,” The Times of India newspaper quoted Mukesh Ambani. The Ambanis didn’t say how much they spent on the festivities that have been going on for months.

During a three-day pre-wedding celebration in March, Rihanna and Akon performed for a star-studded 1,200-person guest list.

A four-day European cruise in May featured on-deck concerts from the Backstreet Boys and Pitbull, followed by a masquerade ball where Katy Perry sang. At last week’s traditional music night in Mumbai Justin Bieber belted out his music hits.

The groom’s father, Mukesh Ambani, is the world’s ninth-richest man, with a net worth of $116 billion, according to Forbes. He is the richest person in Asia. His Reliance Industries is a conglomerate reporting over $100 billion in annual revenue, with interests that include petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecoms and retail.

The Ambani family owns, among other assets, a 27-story family compound in Mumbai worth $1 billion. The building contains three helipads, a 160-car garage and a private movie theater.

The groom, 29-year-old Anant, oversees the conglomerate’s renewable and green energy expansion. He also runs a 3,000-acre (about 1,200-hectare) animal rescue center in Gujarat state’s Jamnagar, the family’s hometown.

The bride, also 29, is the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant and is the marketing director for his company, Encore Healthcare, according to Vogue.

