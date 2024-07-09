Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant ‘Haldi’ ceremony: Ambani family, Bollywood stars dazzle with sartorial elegance

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant are all set to get married on July 12. After their extravagant Sangeet ceremony, which also included pop icon Justin Bieber's performance, the couple celebrated their Haldi ceremony on Monday.

It was a star-studded affair with who's who of Bollywood graced the function. Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani appeared in a golden ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra. The celebrity designer took to his official Instagram handle to share her picture.

The suit featured an elaborate border made using a silver chatai technique. The long sleeves of the kurta had silver embroidery at the cuffs, and the double-drape Khada dupatta, embroidered with zardozi and antique embroidery completed the look. She further accessorised her look with a matching golden maang tikka, and statement silver jhumkas. Nita Ambani kept her hair loose in a wavy look.

The lavish affair was attended by by Anant's uncle and well-known businessman Anil Ambani, accompanied by his wife, the former actor Tina Ambani.

Salman Khan, dressed in a yellow kurta and black pajamas, also arrived in style to extend his blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple. His presence added to the star-studded list of attendees, which included Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, among others.

Earlier, Anant and Radhika took part in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony. Singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event. Radhika was seen wearing a cream and golden saree decorated with exquisite jewellery, while Anant sported a red kurta paired with a golden jacket.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride's maternal uncle (mama) visits her with sweets and gifts.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are expected to be dressed in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad.

The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the Sangeet ceremony.

