‘An instant noodle kind of actor’

Rishi Kapoor has sailed through many avatars on screen from the charming baby-faced lover and twinkle-toed singing star in the Seventies and Eighties to the politely cold-blooded trafficker in Agnipath and the cantankerous old man in this year’s Kapoor & Sons.

Very much like his twitter persona, the 64-year-old actor is free, frank and forthright in his take on everything from method acting to marriage. Excerpts

Have you always been so outspoken?

Are you referring to my conversation two minutes ago or to my comments on Twitter?

On Twitter

Twitter for me is fun. I don’t take it too seriously. I like to make people happy. Most often I am the butt of the joke. I don’t make fun of people. I try not to hurt anyone. I don’t resent anyone. If, however, I have hurt anyone, I apologise, I say I am sorry.

I have become sceptical about voicing my opinions now and only come out if I see injustice like in the case of my niece’s child.

Don’t they say being outspoken and non-diplomatic in Bollywood is like committing hara-kiri?

No, this is who I am. Standards are set all the time of what is acceptable and what is not.

Did you always want to become an actor?

As far as I can remember. I come from a family of actors. We are steeped in it. I am thankful to god that I have been able to carry the legacy forward.

Are you a method actor?

Not at all! I am a spontaneous actor, an instant coffee, instant noodle kind of actor. I respect all schools of acting. When my son wanted to study at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, I told him it was his call. I believe in this day and age, spontaneity works. All the younger generation are spontaneous actors.

I’ve been told by mimicry artistes that I am a very difficult actor to imitate because I do not have a particular style. In my generation, all the actors had their individual styles, I didn’t. People could imitate my dances because they were choreographed but not my acting. Acting is like riding a bicycle. They say once you learn to ride, even if you haven’t ridden for years, when you get on a bicycle, you might wobble for a bit and then you find your balance. Acting is like that you never lose your craft. There are no good or bad actors, only actors and non-actors.

You are known to be impatient and short tempered…

Yes, but for Kapoor & Sons, I’d sit in a chair for make-up for hours on end. You tell me does that make me patient or impatient? It depends, yes I am irritable and if you ask me to stare at this poster for 15 minutes I would lose patience. I was willing to put in the time for Kapoor & Sons because of passion. I am a man of the moment. I do not have nerves of steel to quietly take whatever life dishes out.

Have you regretted any of your outbursts?

Never.

What is it about acting that still excites you after all these years?

I had reached saturation with singing and dancing around trees. I wasn’t enjoying myself. Now I play characters — good, evil I enjoy them all. I enjoy the process of acting, of reinventing myself.

Could you name some of your memorable performances?

No, I leave that for others to judge. Good, bad, indifferent, I chose to act in those movies. No one put a gun to my temple and forced me to act. I acted in those films to the best of my capacity. It is my job and I have to do it well. Acting in a film is not a favour, that is what I am paid to do. I tell my son also, you are supposed to be good, you have been paid for it.

What does marriage mean to you?

It is a commitment. Neetu and I played according to the rules we set. I have been accused of not allowing Neetu to act after marriage. That is not true. In a marriage, one person is the breadwinner and the other is a homemaker. In our marriage, I was the breadwinner and I am very lucky Neetu was the homemaker. I know I am a difficult and painful man. Neetu was the shock absorber and I am thankful for that. She has kept me going.

Do you like to cook?

Only stories! I cannot even boil water!

Are you a people person?

I have to be, but I am not overtly friendly, I am not very accessible to fans, I do not seek attention. It is a failing, but that is how I am.

Do you watch films?

Of course I do! Cinema is my second mother.

You are publishing your autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored …

I am excited and nervous about it. I have been working on it for three years. It is published by Harper Collins and will be launched at The Hindu Lit for Life 2017. I am looking forward to it. While there have been books on the Kapoors, there has never been one by a Kapoor. There is nothing boring in the book, but don’t look for scandal and sensation in it. I talk about my life, my failures, successes, all facets of films, things I’ve enjoyed.

Do you think nationalism is vastly different from patriotism?

To me, they are the same. I love my country. What I am is thanks to this land and the people.

Are you liberal or conservative?

It depends on the situation. In certain matters I could be orthodox; in others I could be unorthodox.

You have come often to Bangalore. Do you have a favourite Bangalore memory/place?

Oh there are so many in Bangalore and Karnataka. We shot Mera Naam Joker in Mysore, Bobby in Bangalore, Zehreela Insaan, the remake of the famous Kannada film Naagarahaavu, in Chitradurga, parts of Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Prem Rog… Karnataka was a favourite of RK Studios. The greenery, the warmth of the people, the gulmohars flowering in April and May…

I haven’t shot here in the past 20 years and I am saddened that the greenery has been replaced by a concrete jungle but I hope some of the charm still survives.