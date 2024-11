Renuka Sangeetha Sabha will present a music festival titled Smruti that begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, and ends at 6 a.m. on Sunday, November 24, at Ravindra Kalakshetra, Jayachamarajendra Road (J.C.) Road.

The festival features vocal concerts by Jayateerth Mevundi, Brajeshwar Mukherjee and Renuka Nakod, tabla solo by Ishaan Ghosh, veena by Suma Sudheendra, guitar by Prakash Sontakke, and bansuri (flute) by Ashwin Srinivasan.