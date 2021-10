Amitabh Bachchan steps down as the face of a paan masala brand

He has terminated the contract and has also returned the money he had received. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mumbai

11 October 2021 12:17 IST

The actor had faced backlash for featuring in an advertisement of a paan masala brand.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has withdrawn from an advertising campaign of a paan masala brand and said he has returned the money he had received for promoting it.

The 79-year-old actor had faced backlash for featuring in an advertisement of a paan masala brand. Several fans of the screen icon had expressed their displeasure over the actor's decision.

A blog post, addressed by "the office of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan", on Sunday night informed that he is no longer associated with that brand’s promotions.

Advertising

Advertising

"A few days after the commercial was aired, Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week. Upon checking why this sudden move - it was revealed that when Mr. Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware that it falls under surrogate advertising,” read the blog post.

“Mr. Bachchan has terminated the contract with the brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion," it added.

Last month, the National Organization for Tobacco Eradication (NOTE), an NGO, had also appealed to Mr. Bachchan to not be a part of advertisements that promote paan masala brands.

In an open letter, NOTE president Dr Shekhar Salkar had said that the actor should withdraw from "surrogate" paan masala advertisements and support the cause of the anti-tobacco movement.