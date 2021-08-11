Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for ‘KBC’, thanks fans for 21 years of show

Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for ‘KBC’  

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday got nostalgic over 21 years of his popular game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” (KBC) and thanked fans for their constant love and support.

The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted pictures from the sets of the Sony TV show.

“Back on that chair from 2000... That’s 21 years. A lifetime! And gratitude to all that came along,” Bachchan, who began filming for the show’s 13th season on Tuesday, wrote.

The screen icon has hosted the show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Sony TV on late Tuesday evening announced that the show will start airing on August 23.

On the film front, Bachchan has a packed line-up with projects like thriller “Chehre”, Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund”, Karan Johar-backed “Brahmastra” and Ajay Devgn’s directorial “Mayday”.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Roshan Mathew’s Ibrahim in ‘Kuruthi’, streaming on Amazon Prime, takes the actor through a maze of emotions

‘Neo: TWEWY’ game review : Refreshingly technical for new players

‘I want to recreate the 80s sound’: Zaeden after releasing his debut album ‘Genesis 1:1’

‘Kuruthi’ movie review: Right intentions get lost in treatment and forced balancing

Malayalam actor Srindaa on her journey and being part of ‘Kuruthi’

Kayan: ‘As long as I have something to express, I will have inspiration for music’

Indian metal band Midhaven is back with a Shiva-inspired concept album

Students to put up a unique theatre show at the University of Hyderabad

Sangita Iyer’s 26-part docu-series ‘Asian Elephants 101’ will be telecast on World Elephant Day

Prithviraj Sukumaran on looking ahead to ‘Kuruthi’ and a quiet Onam

Malayali artists unite to explore the digital world of NFT

Trivikram Srinivas to direct Mahesh Babu after 11 years

Tamannaah Bhatia to host MasterChef Telugu

Kareena Kapoor Khan teams up with ‘Scam 1992’ director Hansal Mehta

Director Gurinder Chadha making Bollywood-inspired animated musical

Vince Vaughn to star in new Apple series ‘Bad Monkey’ from ‘Ted Lasso’ creator

Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia Addams in ‘Wednesday’ series

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix team up for mega-series ‘Heeramandi’

Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ to star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt

Actor Saranya Sasi passes away at 35
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 1:13:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/amitabh-bachchan-starts-shooting-for-kbc-thanks-fans-for-21-years-of-show/article35850926.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY