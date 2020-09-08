Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’

The Bollywood superstar is back at work, a month after testing negative for COVID-19 at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting episodes for the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), and shared pictures from the set on Twitter.

The Bollywood superstar recovered from COVID-19 on August 2 when he tested negative for the virus and was discharged from Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. A month later, the actor is back to work.

Amitabh Bachchan posted the pictures and wrote, “20 saal, 12wa parva, KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, aarambh! (sic)”

Earlier, the 77-year-old actor had written in his blog about shooting KBC 12 with a minimal crew in PPE: “It has begun. The chair, the atmosphere... KBC 12. Started year 2000, today year 2020. Unimaginable that the years have passed, that the show has lasted, that the nerves are back. It’s a sea of limited blue on set.”

“Quiet, conscious, each delegated work routine, precautions, systems, distanced masks, sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show... but what shall the World look like after this dread COVID-19,” he added, saying, “It’s like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound. This was never expected, never the time to see such visuals, but there it is.”

KBC 12 is expected to debut new episodes soon on Sony TV.