Amazon Prime Video now works with Google Chromecast, and YouTube available on Fire TV

American tech giants Amazon and Google have called a long-overdue truce, allowing streaming of their respective video apps on each other’s streaming platforms.

YouTube will once again be available on Amazon Fire TV worldwide after two years. Google had blocked its popular video app Youtube on Fire TV back in 2017. While YouTube Kids and YouTube TV will be available on Amazon devices later this year, Amazon’s Prime Video will be available for streaming to Google Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra dongles and Android TV sets and boxes worldwide.

Now, you can download the Amazon Prime Video app directly from Google Play or through the app icon on your TV’s home screen.

Phones or tablets streaming Prime Video to Chromecast will need to be running versions higher than Android 5.0 or higher than iOS 10.1 to receive this latest update.

The long term feud between the two multinational companies was aggravated back in 2015 when Google’s Chromecast devices were made unavailable on the Amazon ecommerce website. The search result for Chromecast comprised of various Amazon products mainly Amazon Fire TV stick.

A Google spokesperson commented on the issue back in 2017, “We’ve been trying to reach agreement with Amazon to give consumers access to each other’s products and services. But Amazon doesn’t carry Google products like Chromecast and Google Home, doesn’t make Prime Video available for Google Cast users, and last month stopped selling some of [Google-owned] Nest’s latest products. Given this lack of reciprocity, we are no longer supporting YouTube on Echo Show and FireTV.”

Come 2019, both companies seem ready to bury their hatchet, though not entirely.

Youtube streaming services will not be available for Echo Show units. But if the companies are now willing to meet halfway this might also be a possibility in the near future.