Alexa users, you can soon ask Amitabh Bachchan about the weather

Alexa’s range of Echo devices will feature Amitabh Bachchan’s famous voice from 2021

India’s Alexa users have a bit of Bollywood to look forward to in their voice assistant experience. Amitabh Bachchan has partnered with Amazon to deliver a unique voice experience.

Excited for the partnership, Amitabh Bachchan says, “Technology has always allowed me to adapt to new forms. Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa. With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers.” The Amazon Alexa team will work closely with Bachchan to deliver popular offerings such as jokes, weather reports, shayaris, motivational quotes, advice and more. One will be able to access Bachchan’s famous baritone voice on Alexa by purchasing the Amitabh Bachchan voice experience, and by stating ‘Alexa, say hello to Mr Amitabh Bachchan.’

However, this feature will only be available next year.

Which devices are compatible?

Alexa, the AI voice service powering the Echo range of devices, is available on the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire TV Edition, the free Alexa app as well as the Amazon shopping app (Android only). Additionally, several third-party devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, wearables and smart TVs also come with Alexa built-in.

“Cricket and Bollywood are integral to Alexa’s unique Indian personality. Mr Bachchan’s voice is truly memorable for any Indian who has grown-up with Bollywood,” says Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa at Amazon India, in a company statement. Amazon further confirms with The Hindu that this is an India-only feature which may leave out Big B fans outside of India.

Bachchan is not the first celebrity to work with Amazon to provide Alexa’s voice; in 2019, Samuel L Jackson was the first celebrity to sign on. At the user command of “Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson,” his voice commands include trivia about him, the weather reports, play music, and even sing happy birthday. The experience even comes with an explicit option which is more true to the actor’s on-screen work, but if users can tone it down by accessing the Alexa app settings menu.